Flores Goes Deep, Messinger Dominates In Patriots' Second Straight Win Over Bowie

August 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Somerset Patriots downed the Bowie Baysox 6-2 on Thursday night in game three of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, MD.

RHP Zach Messinger (7 IP, 1 R, 7 H, 2 BB, 4 K) earned the win, chucking a career-high 7 IP of one-run ball. Over his last two outings, the Yankees No. 19 prospect has allowed 2 ER in 13 IP (1.38 ERA) with 7 K. Messinger logged his fourth quality start of the season. Messinger ranks among Eastern League leaders with 114.2 IP (1st), 110 K (2nd), .222 AVG (5th), a 1.16 WHIP (5th) and 3.61 ERA (8th).

DH Spencer Jones (1-for-2, 3 R, 2B, 3 BB) reached base four times and scored three runs. Jones scored 3+ runs for the seventh time this season. Over the first three games of the series @BOW, Jones is 5-for-9 with HR, 5 RBI, 2 2B, 5 BB, 4 R, and 2 SB. Wednesday marked Jones's 20th multi-hit game this season and 12th multi-RBI game. The Yankees No. 2 prospect has hit safely in four straight and five of his last six contests. Over his last six games, Jones is 6-for-14 (.316) with 1 HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI, and 4 R. Jones has walked in three straight games and 10 times in his last eight games.

1B Tyler Hardman (3-for-5, 2 RBI, R, 2B, 2 SB) had a team leading three hits, opening the scoring with an RBI double in the 1st Hardman's three hits signaled his most in a game with Somerset this season and represented his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB) homered in his second straight game, launching a three-run homer in the 7th inning Over his last eight games, Flores is 10-for-33 (.303) with 4 HR, 8 RBI, and 5 R. Flores's 13 HR are T-4th most by any Yankees minor leaguer this season. Since the All-Star break, Flores's 4 HR are tied for the most in the Eastern League, while his 10 RBI are tied for 1st and his 27 TB are 3rd.

CF Grant Richardson (2-for-5, 2B) notched his third straight multi-hit game and 25th multi-performance game of the season. Richardson has more multi-hit games (25) than single hit games (18) this season. Over the first three games of the series @BOW, Richardson is 7-for-12 (.583) with 2 R, 1 BB, 2B. Despite entering this week's series @BOW on a 0-for-13 skid, Richardson is slashing .277/.333/.426 over his last 28 games

SS Alexander Vargas (2-for-3) recorded his seventh multi-hit showcase of the season. Over his last 17 games dating back to 6/13 @ BNG, INF Alexander Vargas is batting .352/.386/.556 with 2 HR, 15 RBI, 2 3B, and 7 R. With runners in scoring position this season for Somerset, Vargas is 12-for-31 (.387) with 1 HR and 19 RBI and a .975 OPS.

