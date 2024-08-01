RubberDucks and Senators Suspended in Harrisburg

August 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Thursday's game between the Akron RubberDucks and Harrisburg Senators was suspended in the bottom of the second inning, with Akron leading 1-0, and will be resumed at 5:30 p.m. Friday. After the completion of Thursday's game - to a full nine innings of regulation - the teams will then play an additional seven-inning game.

Notebook

Thursday was the first suspended game of the season for the RubberDucks...Akron took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, as second baseman Yordys Valdés singled to lead off the first inning against left-hander Dustin Saenz, stole second base and third base, and scored on catcher Kody Huff 's infield single...Left-hander Parker Messick struck out a batter and allowed a double and a hit batter in 1 1/3 innings before rain halted play.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks resume Thursday's game in Harrisburg at 5:30 p.m. Friday at FNB Field, with another seven-inning game to follow. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.