RubberDucks and Senators Suspended in Harrisburg
August 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Thursday's game between the Akron RubberDucks and Harrisburg Senators was suspended in the bottom of the second inning, with Akron leading 1-0, and will be resumed at 5:30 p.m. Friday. After the completion of Thursday's game - to a full nine innings of regulation - the teams will then play an additional seven-inning game.
Notebook
Thursday was the first suspended game of the season for the RubberDucks...Akron took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, as second baseman Yordys Valdés singled to lead off the first inning against left-hander Dustin Saenz, stole second base and third base, and scored on catcher Kody Huff 's infield single...Left-hander Parker Messick struck out a batter and allowed a double and a hit batter in 1 1/3 innings before rain halted play.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks resume Thursday's game in Harrisburg at 5:30 p.m. Friday at FNB Field, with another seven-inning game to follow. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from August 1, 2024
- Blaze Sends Scorching Sea Dogs to Seventh Straight Win in Walk Off - Portland Sea Dogs
- Erie Walked off Again Despite Murr's Clutch Homer - Erie SeaWolves
- Senators and Akron RubberDucks Suspended Thursday Afternoon - Harrisburg Senators
- RubberDucks and Senators Suspended in Harrisburg - Akron RubberDucks
- August 1, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Constantine Maroulis to Sing National Anthem at Somerset Patriots Game on August 29 - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.