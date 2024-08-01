August 1, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SIX STRAIGHT FOR THE SEA DOGS The Portland Sea Dogs down the Erie SeaWolves 9-3 on Wednesday night to extend a six-game win streak. The streak marks the longest for Portland this season. Roman Anthony went 3-4 with a pair of homers and a stolen base. Phillip Sikes finished a double shy of the cycle with his 8th homer of the season. Every Sea Dog collected a hit in the 15-hit affair. Anthony annihilated his team-leading 12th homer in the bottom of the first inning to give Portland a 1-0 lead. In the top of the second inning, Erie countered with a pair of solo homers from Chris Meyers and Brady Allen to take a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Alex Binelas singled to drive in Sikes who reached on his first triple of the season. Tyler Miller drove in Binelas with his ninth double to put Portand back on top. Sikes smashed his eighth homer in the bottom of the third. The two-run blast extended a three-run lead. Sikes singled in the bottom of the fifth inning to drive in the sixth run of the day and complete the third leg of a cycle. Erie countered in the sixth with an RBI single from Jake Holton but in the bottom of the inning, Kristian Campbell doubled (15) to score Anthony and put Portland up 7-3. Anthony torched his second homer of the night in the bottom of the seventh inning. A two-run blast to right center field marked his 13th of the season and his third hit of the night.

ROMAN REIGNS IN MAINE Roman Anthony rocketed two homers last night in a three-hit and three-RBI night. Anthony's first homer in the first inning was the hardest hit ball by any Red Sox player at any level this season, including the big leagues. The only other Red Sox big leaguers to hit a ball 116 in the statcast era are Rafael Devers, Hanley Ramirez, Franchy Cordero, JD Martinez, and Hunter Renfroe. It was Anthony's first multi-homer game of his career while the three-RBI tied a season-high.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Krisitian Campbell is riding an 19-game on-base streak where he has gone 26-73 (.356) with nine doubles, ten RBI, 12 walks, eight strikeouts, and eight stolen bags. Roman Anthony is also riding a 13-game on-base streak where he has notched three doubles, one triple, four homers, seven walks, and seven stolen bases to record a .393 OBP.

TOP 'DOGS The Sea Dogs currently have the best cumulative team average in the Eastern League in (.264) while ranking second in all of Double-A just behind the Springfield Cardinals (.265). Portland leads all of Double-A in doubles with 215 this season. The Sea Dogs have the second most stolen bags in the Eastern League this season (138) while Hartford leads (150). Portland leads Double-A in slugging (.424) and OPS (.773).

HOT 'DOGS IN JULY Portland is currently riding a six-game win streak which is now the longest streak of the season. Portland has had two five-game win streaks so far this season. With another win last night, Portland enters today in sole possession of first place in the Northeast Division. Hartford and Somerset tie for second, 1.0 game out. A win today would mark the longest win streak since May 2023.

FANS SHOWED UP IN JULY The Sea Dogs played just eight games at home in July, but recorded five sellouts at Hadlock Field in the month for an average of 7,025.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 1, 1999 - Nate Rolison joined John Roskos and Jaime Jones as the only Sea Dogs with two career grand slams when he belted one at Norwich's Dodd Stadium in a loss. Luke Wilcox joined the trio by hitting two grand slams in 2001.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Connelly Early will have the start in what will be his Hadlock Field debut. Early last pitched on July 26th in Somerset where he spearheaded a shutout with 5.0 innings allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out five. He enters his second Double-A start with a 1-0 record and 0.00 ERA. Early has yet to face the SeaWolves.

