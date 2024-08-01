Squirrels Fall to Curve in Extras

August 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ALTOONA, Pa. - For the second straight game, the Richmond Flying Squirrels took a lead into the seventh inning before losing to the Altoona Curve, falling in 10 innings, 4-3, on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (11-19, 45-54) took a fifth-inning lead before a rally by the Curve (43-56, 14-16) in the seventh.

With the Flying Squirrels ahead, 4-2, entering the bottom of the seventh, Carter Bins reached on a walk, stole second and scored on a single by Jackson Glenn. Later in the inning, a double-play groundout scored Glenn from third to tie the game.

Tanner Kiest worked two scoreless innings to keep the game tied heading into extras.

Altoona reliever Justin Meis (Win, 3-1) held the Flying Squirrels scoreless over his three innings, including in the top of the 10th inning.

In the bottom of the 10th, Tsung-Che Cheng advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored the walk-off winning run on a sacrifice fly by Abrahan Gutierrez against Richmond reliever Nick Swiney (Loss, 3-2).

In the top of the first inning, Ismael Munguia came in to score on a double-play groundout by Victor Bericoto to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

The Curve answered in the bottom of the first to tie the game, 1-1. Cheng scored on a double-play groundout by Gutierrez.

A two-error play by the Richmond defense gave the Curve a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

With two outs in the top of the fifth inning, Turner Hill drove a three-run, bases-clearing triple to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-2 lead.

Seth Lonsway started and worked six innings, allowing two unearned runs. In his last four appearances since July 10, Lonsway has worked 21.2 innings without allowing an earned run, lowering his Double-A ERA to 1.38.

The Flying Squirrels and Curve continue the series on Friday night. Right-hander Will Bednar (0-1, 6.59) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona right-hander Bubba Chandler (5-7, 3.93). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Altoona.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.