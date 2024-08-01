Constantine Maroulis to Sing National Anthem at Somerset Patriots Game on August 29

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced that Constantine Maroulis will sing the National Anthem before the Thursday, August 29 th game. The Patriots take on the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 pm.

Maroulis is best known for his iconic star turn in Broadway's Rock of Ages for which he garnered a myriad of accolades including a Best Actor TONY Award Nomination.

He became a household name in 2005, during the heyday of American Idol, alongside Carrie Underwood and Bo Bice in front of 30 million monthly viewers on a weekly basis.

"It's always an honor to perform our National Anthem," said Maroulis. "Especially looking forward to doing so for Somerset, who have my favorite team's stars of tomorrow."

Maroulis channels appreciation for his visibility and success in creativity and writing, reflected in his recent single entitled "Pieces", written and recorded in collaboration with producers Nate Walker and Andrew Maury (Shawn Mendes, Lizzo). Maroulis has been steadily releasing music for the last decade plus, garnering airplay on SiriusXM and featured on a recent return to American Idol as a guest mentor and performer. He will be releasing new music throughout 2024 and beyond, with plans to return to rock clubs, theaters, and festivals with his incredible live band.

Maroulis' most recent acting venture signaled a triumphant return to New York City stages, ROCK & ROLL MAN, the original musical about a musical original. Constantine plays the title character, Alan Freed, a Cleveland DJ who in the 1950s heard the future-and knew he had to let it sing. At that time, Freed named the genre "Rock & Roll," bringing music to the masses and integrating artists and audiences on the airwaves and in concerts for the first time in history.

For tickets to the August 29 th game, please visit somersetpatriots.com.

