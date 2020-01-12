Gulls Breeze by Ontario, 6-1

January 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





San Diego concluded a season-long five-game homestand with a 6-1 win over the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls have earned points in three of their last four games (2-1-0-1). The Gulls improved to 33-19-2-2 all-time vs. the Reign, including points in five of the last six games (4-1-1-0, nine of a possible 10). San Diego has also scored five or more goals on four occasions in the season series, outscoring Ontario 30-19.

San Diego negated all six Ontario power plays and have killed 21 of the last 22 penalties the last five games (95.5%). San Diego scored its 11th shorthanded goal of the season, tied for the AHL lead with Providence. The Gulls also lead the AHL with seven shorthanded goals at home. The Gulls have scored their 11 shorthanded goals over the last 27 contests, with the penalty kill nearly matching the opposition power play 11-15 in that span (91-of-106 success rate on the penalty kill, 85.5%). Overall, San Diego's penalty kill leads the AHL with a goal differential of -9 (20 power-play goals against, 11 shorthanded goals).

Sam Carrick scored for the sixth straight game to set a new career high for goals in consecutive games (8-2=10, +10). He also tied the Gulls franchise record with goals in six straight (also Adam Cracknell, Jan. 9-21, 2019; 6-4=10). His six-game goal streak surpasses his previous high of five set on two prior occasions (last: Nov. 8-15, 2019; 7-1=8).

Carrick's team-leading 16th goal (shorthanded) at 3:14 of the second period also marked his third point of the game (1-2=3), tying a season high (also Nov. 13 vs. San Jose; 3-0=3), while also earning a season-high +4 rating. Carrick has also scored 15 goals his last 15 games. (15-4=19, +19).

With three shorthanded tallies, Carrick tied his personal (2018-19) and San Diego's all-time single season mark of three set earlier this season by Justin Kloos and Alex Broadhurst, and previously by Chris Wagner (2016-17) and Jordan Samuels-Thomas (2016-17).

Troy Terry had a multi-point effort for the second straight game with a goal and assist (1-1=2), including his first goal of the season. In two games with San Diego, Terry has picked up four points (1-3=4).

Brent Gates Jr. netted his second goal to open the scoring 22 seconds into the contest, the third fastest goal to begin a game in Gulls history.

Brendan Guhle netted his second goal of the season at 11:59 of the second frame. Chris Mueller extended his point streak to three games (1-2=3) with an assist on the Guhle goal.

Justin Kloos scored his eighth goal and 20th point at 6:33 of the third period, marking his eighth point his last eight games (5-3=8). Antoine Morand picked up his fourth goal of the season at 14:17 of the third period (unassisted).

Jani Hakanpaa and Blake Pietila each collected two assists. The multi-assist effort marked the second this season for Hakanpaa (also Nov. 2 vs. Colorado; 0-2=2). Pietila also had a multi-point effort Nov. 1 vs. Colorado (1-2=3). Chris Wideman recorded an assist for the second straight game and had a season-high +4 rating.

Kevin Boyle made a season-high 43 saves (43-of-44) to pick up his third win and improve to 3-1-1 with a 2.12 goals-against average and .940 save percentage his last five games.

Boyle's lone goal against by Martin Frk was the eighth penalty shot against in franchise history, the first in 2019-20. Boyle has faced three career penalty shots, stopping 2-of-3.

Tonight's attendance was 10,003.

San Diego will visit the Stockton Heat at Stockton Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 15 before returning home to host the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, Jan. 17 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Brent Gates Jr

On playing alongside Troy Terry and Sam Carrick

It's a great opportunity for me playing with two really good players. I know they can make things happen. Coming into the game, I wanted to make sure I was ready at all times to get the puck and also to not defer to them too much just because they are really good players and still shoot the puck. I thought we worked well together, but they're two fantastic players.

On his goal

I don't think there's anything better. Getting a goal on your first shift, you feel good and then you have to come down from it, and play the rest of the game hard and play it well. I thought I did a pretty good job of that, coming back to earth and playing a solid game. It was really fun getting a first start in a while. It couldn't have been any better.

On the team's four points this weekend

It's that time of year where teams can start making pushes and I think we're on the right track. I think we're coming together and playing good hockey right now. We haven't always gotten all the right bounces. But if we keep playing the right way like that, we should have more wins to follow.

On the fans

Unbelievable fans. Unbelievable support. We're in the cool jerseys (for 80's Night). It was electric tonight. Being able to score some goals and make it a fun night for the fans, and we definitely fed off of that as well. It was cool.

Sam Carrick

On offensive success

I think a lot of it has to do with my line mates. When we're out there, things seem to be clicking. We're playing with some confidence and doing what we can to create offense and a lot of it has just been simple plays, driving down low, getting pucks to the point and just going to the net.

On the team's four points this weekend

It's huge. Anytime we play Ontario, it's always a big game. They're above us right now in the standings. We're chasing them. From here on out, every game is going to be huge. We have a playoff mindset right now and it's only January. I'm sure everyone has the same attitude at this point because it is so tight, but we're looking to get any win we can.

On the team scoring 10 goals the last two nights

We knew going in that Ontario was vulnerable in that they've been allowing a lot of goals. So we knew we just wanted to shoot the puck. To get one the first shift, I thought [Brent Gates Jr.] played well tonight and got us going with the breakaway goal on the first shift, so that's always nice.

Kevin Boyle

On the game

I got pretty comfortable there early. Honestly, I knew that I was locked in, even on the penalty shot where they scored. I kind of read it, but the guy put it in the perfect area. The guys in front of me did a great job. They cleared out any rebounds that were there. That's been my job, to steal a couple here and there and let the guys in front to go out and do their jobs.

On his recent success in net

I tweaked my mind a little bit and got my confidence back. I have an attitude where I'm going to go out and improve something. It's been a long couple of months here but I'm happy to string a couple along.

On goaltending tandem with Anthony Stolarz

It's easy to have the kid's back when our families grew up 20 minutes down the road from each other. His brother played with my brother growing up, so we knew each other pretty well. He's just an awesome kid and we have a great thing going here.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the last two games

I'm happy with our overall game. I'm glad to get points, that's what we're looking for. It was a good all-around effort by everybody.

On Brent Gates Jr.

Every day we always have the logistics that we deal with within our team. Some of it has to do with the rules of the league, meaning we can only dress so many veterans and [Gates Jr.] has played a couple of really strong games. There hasn't been a consistent effort, I think he's the first to admit it. But we see potential there and felt like putting him in a role where he can have an opportunity to showcase his offensive skills. I thought he was extremely solid tonight. Now he's got to keep that going.

On Sam Carrick

He's a hockey player. He goes out there and he plays every shift. He kills penalties and you see the points. It's always nice to see those offensive contributions, but there's so many areas that go unnoticed and those little details of the game that make a big difference in the outcome.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.