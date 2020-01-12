Condors Rally Past Iowa, 5-2, to Start Homestand
January 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (16-14-5; 37pts) rallied in the third period for a 5-2 victory over the Iowa Wild (21-13-5, 47pts) in front of 5,084 on Saturday. With the win, the Condors vault into fourth place in the Pacific Division, have points in six straight at home (4-0-2), and are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. D Jake Kulevich scored the game-winner in the third.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (15th) from the slot on a 5-on-3 power play; Assists: Benson, Bouchard; Time of goal: 3:07; BAK leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK- 7, IA - 5
SECOND PERIOD
WILD GOAL: LW Kyle Rau (8th) batted a rebound; Assists: Johnson, Sokolov; Time of goal: 1:21; Game tied, 1-1
WILD GOAL: RW Dmitri Sokolov (7th) off a turnover in tight; Assist: Duhaime; Time of goal: 8:22; IA leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK - 6, IA - 7
THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Markus Granlund (2nd) off a back wall bounce; Assists: Lowe, Bouchard; Time of goal: 3:50; Game tied, 2-2
CONDORS GOAL: D Jake Kulevich (2nd) from the left-wing wall; Assists: Esposito, Day; Time of goal: 4:30; BAK leads, 3-2
CONDORS GOAL: D Logan Day (4th) from the right-wing circle; Assists: Kulevich, Currie; Time of goal: 15:24; BAK leads, 4-2
CONDORS GOAL: C Colby Cave (9th) empty-net; Assists: Gambardella, Manning; Time of goal: 17:06; BAK leads, 5-2
SHOTS: BAK- 14, IA - 4
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Kulevich (BAK) 2. Granlund (BAK) 3. Day (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK -1/4; IA - 0/5
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 27; IA - 16
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (4-2-1; 14/16); IA - Kahkonen (13-4-1; 22/26)
The Condors are 6-1-1 in their last eight games and 4-0-2 in their last six at home
In the month of January, the Condors are 12-5-1 dating back to last season
D Evan Bouchard had two assists and has 1g-4a in his last three games
The Condors continue a four-game homestand Tuesday with $5 margaritas and $2 sodas at 6:30 p.m.
Scratches: Dylan Wells, Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Dmitri Samorukov, Cooper Marody
BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY & GIRLS ROCK NIGHT NEXT WEEKEND!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2020
- Roadrunners Win Parks, First American Hockey League Start - Tucson Roadrunners
- Frk's Tally Not Enough for Reign - Ontario Reign
- Iowa Defeated by Bakersfield 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- Gulls Breeze by Ontario, 6-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Rally Past Iowa, 5-2, to Start Homestand - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.