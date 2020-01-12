P-Bruins Complete Weekend Sweep, Defeat Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-3

January 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brendan Woods scored two goals and Karson Kuhlman recorded a goal and an assist as the Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon. Max Lagace got the start in goal for Providence and recorded 21 saves. The P-Bruins power play was one-for-three, while they outshot Springfield by a total of 43-24.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SPRINGFIELD 0 1 2 3

PROVIDENCE 2 1 2 5

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"I think we were ready to play today. We certainly know the importance of these games. When you play a team 14 times and you're two points away from each other in the standings, you're certainly looking at your season and your opportunity to be in the playoffs.

"I think we did a good job of recognizing that opportunity. It was a good game. We're excited for the two points, but that's obviously not the last we're going to see of them."

KARSON KUHLMAN - ONE GOAL, ONE ASSIST

"Last night was a tough win. It could've went either way, but I thought we did enough to win. It says a lot about our team to come out on a Sunday afternoon and play a pretty strong game like we did today.

"We did a good job of turning the page from yesterday. We wanted to come out here and do a lot of the same things this afternoon and I think we did a great job of that. "

STATS

- Anton Blidh and Karson Kuhlman both scored a goal for the second consecutive game.

- Brendan Woods scored two goals and has seven on the year, matching his total from the 2018-19 season.

- Brendan Gaunce recorded an assist and has collected points in three straight games (1G, 3A).

- Paul Carey and Jakub Zboril each recorded one assist for the second consecutive game.

- Trent Frederic collected an assist and has three points (1G, 2A) in his last two contests.

- Peter Cehlarik scored his 10th goal of the season and has recorded a point in two straight games.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Friday, January 17 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

