Frk's Tally Not Enough for Reign
January 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign concluded their week with a 6-1 defeat against the San Diego Gulls. Martin Frk scored the lone Ontario goal on the evening, a penalty-shot tally in the first period, his team-leading 16th goal of the season.
Date: January 11, 2020
Venue: Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD111BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD111Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD111PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (16-18-3-1)
SD Record: (14-15-2-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 1 0 0 -- 1
SD 2 2 2 -- 6
Shots PP
ONT 43 0/6
SD 35 0/4
Three Stars -
1. Sam Carrick (SD)
2. Kevin Boyle (SD)
3. Troy Terry (SD)
W: Kevin Boyle (3-5-1)
L: Matthew Villalta (3-3-0)
Next Game: Friday, January 17, 2020 vs. Stockton - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2020
- Roadrunners Win Parks, First American Hockey League Start - Tucson Roadrunners
- Frk's Tally Not Enough for Reign - Ontario Reign
- Iowa Defeated by Bakersfield 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- Gulls Breeze by Ontario, 6-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Rally Past Iowa, 5-2, to Start Homestand - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.