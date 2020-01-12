Frk's Tally Not Enough for Reign

The Ontario Reign concluded their week with a 6-1 defeat against the San Diego Gulls. Martin Frk scored the lone Ontario goal on the evening, a penalty-shot tally in the first period, his team-leading 16th goal of the season.

Date: January 11, 2020

Venue: Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD111BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD111Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD111PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (16-18-3-1)

SD Record: (14-15-2-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 0 0 -- 1

SD 2 2 2 -- 6

Shots PP

ONT 43 0/6

SD 35 0/4

Three Stars -

1. Sam Carrick (SD)

2. Kevin Boyle (SD)

3. Troy Terry (SD)

W: Kevin Boyle (3-5-1)

L: Matthew Villalta (3-3-0)

Next Game: Friday, January 17, 2020 vs. Stockton - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

