Barracuda Edged 2-1 by Heat Despite Late Push

January 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





The San Jose Barracuda (12-20-0-2) battled the Stockton Heat (23-7-2-3) (Calgary Flames) at the SAP Center for the second-straight day on Sunday and despite scoring first were upended by the Heat, 2-1.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (7-13-2) took the loss for San Jose, allowing two goals on 19 shots

Artyom Zagidulin (13-3-2) stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced and is now 4-0 against the Barracuda this season

Austin Czarnik (7, 8) scored both goals for Stockton, giving him four points (two goals, two assists) in the two-game weekend set

Alan Quine tallied two assists in the win, giving him twelve points (four goals, eight assists) in 6 games against the Barracuda this season

Trevor Carrick (7) leads all Barracuda defensemen with seven goals after his first-period tally

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Stockton 0 2 0 2

San Jose 1 0 0 1

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Stockton 19 1 5 20

San Jose 28 0 4 18

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.