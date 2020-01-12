Barracuda Edged 2-1 by Heat Despite Late Push
January 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (12-20-0-2) battled the Stockton Heat (23-7-2-3) (Calgary Flames) at the SAP Center for the second-straight day on Sunday and despite scoring first were upended by the Heat, 2-1.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (7-13-2) took the loss for San Jose, allowing two goals on 19 shots
Artyom Zagidulin (13-3-2) stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced and is now 4-0 against the Barracuda this season
Austin Czarnik (7, 8) scored both goals for Stockton, giving him four points (two goals, two assists) in the two-game weekend set
Alan Quine tallied two assists in the win, giving him twelve points (four goals, eight assists) in 6 games against the Barracuda this season
Trevor Carrick (7) leads all Barracuda defensemen with seven goals after his first-period tally
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Stockton 0 2 0 2
San Jose 1 0 0 1
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Stockton 19 1 5 20
San Jose 28 0 4 18
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2020
- Barracuda Edged 2-1 by Heat Despite Late Push - San Jose Barracuda
- Czarnik, Zagidulin Guide Heat to Weekend Sweep of San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Close Weekend with Loss to Marlies - San Antonio Rampage
- Rocket Try to Rally Past Sound Tigers, Fall 6-4 - Laval Rocket
- Koivula's first hat trick vaults Bridgeport to a season-high six goals in win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Phantoms Goalies Post Back-To-Back Shutouts - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Complete Weekend Sweep, Defeat Springfield Thunderbirds, 5-3 - Providence Bruins
- Binghamton Rallies for 6-5 Win over Syracuse - Binghamton Devils
- Monsters Felled by Phantoms Late, 2-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Topped by Devils, 6-5, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Can't Climb Back in Providence vs. Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rangers Recall Phillip Di Giuseppe from Hartford, Assign Steven Fogarty - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Flames Recall Alexander Yelesin - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Recall Luukkonen from Cyclones - Rochester Americans
- Florida Panthers Recall G Sam Montembeault on Emergency Conditions - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Pickard Recalled - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Flyers Loan Kase to Lehigh Valley and Recall Bunnaman - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Boat Show Road Trip Rolls Through San Antonio - Toronto Marlies
- Stockton, San Jose Face off Sunday at the SAP Center - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Recall David Drake from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rocket Unable to Solve Phantoms' Lyon, Shutout 2-0 - Laval Rocket
- Roadrunners Win Parks, First American Hockey League Start - Tucson Roadrunners
- Frk's Tally Not Enough for Reign - Ontario Reign
- Iowa Defeated by Bakersfield 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- Gulls Breeze by Ontario, 6-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Rally Past Iowa, 5-2, to Start Homestand - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.