Roadrunners Weekly: January 13

January 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





CURRENT RECORD:

26-8-1-0 - .757 Win Percentage

(1st- Pacific Division, 1st- Western Conference, 1st- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Friday at San Diego - 8 p.m. (Pechanga Arena)

Saturday at Ontario - 7 p.m. (Toyota Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

5-1 Loss at Colorado (Friday)

4-2 Win at Colorado (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

After being signed to a professional tryout (PTO) Friday morning after a successful start to the season with the team's ECHL affiliate in Rapid City, goaltender Tyler Parks made his American Hockey League debut Friday night in relief, making 18 saves. Saturday, he made his first start and earned his first win, turning away 31 shots to keep Tucson atop the league standings.

Forward Andy Miele had two goals and an assist in Saturday's win, improving his total to 31 points in 35 games this season with his eighth multipoint performance.

THEY SAID IT:

"You can always count on us to respond after a game like Friday night. We did that. We're super proud of our team, we're super proud of [Tyler Parks] for getting his first win. We had a lot of confidence in him in net and it's easy when you have a lot of confidence in your goalie to play your game."

Roadrunners alternate captain Andy Miele's first thoughts after Saturday's bounce back win.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The team will practice Tuesday - Thursday this week at Tucson Arena before departing for Colorado.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

2020 All-Star Classic Celebration Night - Friday, January 24 at 7 p.m. against Bakersfield

Another T-Mobile 55+ Night, which means $19 Center Section Seats for our 55+ Friends.

Or, for all general fans, as a celebration of the AHL All-Star Classic being just days away, fans can take advantage of $20.20 Tickets in the Sides Section or Center Sections.

University of Arizona Night - Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. against Bakersfield

Our fifth T-Mobile Kachina Saturday, where the team will wear their black alternate uniforms!

Special ticket packages are on sale now that include four tickets and four co-branded Roadrunners / University of Arizona hats.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs Wednesdays on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star airs on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

Goaltender Adin Hill made three appearances in net for the Arizona Coyotes this past week, earning his first win of the season over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. The four-year Roadrunner matched an NHL career-high with 37 saves in the win. He would then go on to play for the Coyotes again Friday in Raleigh and Sunday in Glendale.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.