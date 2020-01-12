Roadrunners Win Parks, First American Hockey League Start

Less than 36 hours after signing an American Hockey League tryout and just 24 hours after making his AHL debut in relief, Tyler Parks made 31 saves Saturday night, earning a win for the Tucson Roadrunners in his first American Hockey League start.

A scoreless game gave way in the second period when the two sides struck for three goals all just 63 seconds apart, beginning with Andy Miele's first of the night, giving Parks his first lead. A heavy forecheck from Beau Bennett and Brayden Burke forced an errant pass by Colorado in their own end, allowing Vili Saarijarvi to setup Miele's 10thof the season.

Colorado would answer with a goal of their own just 44 seconds later, however, 19 seconds following the equalizer, Brayden Burke's hustle created an opportunity for Beau Bennett, who sprung Tucson back into the lead and one that they would hold through the end of two periods.

To start the third Andy Miele etched his second of the evening, once again created by the work of Burke, providing insurance to Tucson's advantage.

Thanks to a few timely stops from Parks, the Roadrunners maintained their control until Tyler Steenbergen would once again further it to a 4-1 margin with an empty net goal inside of the final three minutes.

The Eagles would beat Parks once more before the final horn but upon the final horn, the journey of Tyler Parks had added another chapter, a victory in the AHL in his first full attempt.

"You can always count on us to respond after a game like Friday night. We did that. We're super proud of our team, we're super proud of [Tyler Parks] for getting his first win. We had a lot of confidence in him in net and it's easy when you have a lot of confidence in your goalie to play your game."

Forward Andy Miele passionately sharing his pride following tonight's win.

Although Michael Bunting's nine-game point streak came to an end in the affair, held off the score sheet for the first time since December 13, the league's leader in assists (31) still played a pivotal role in Saturday's outcome. In his ever-embraced role of working his way under the opposition's skin, a few tussles between Bunting and Sheldon Dries resulted in Colorado's #15 going to the box three times, creating three separate momentum bursts for his club. Despite Tucson not scoring on the power play, they did score Miele's second of the night at four-on-four during another trip to the box for both Dries and Bunting.

On a separate note, Brayden Burke was credited with a pair of assists Saturday, although he played a massive role in the team's first goal that won't show up on the score sheet. Playing in his 100thgame, Tucson's #41 was impressive from start to finish.

