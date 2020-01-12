Rampage Close Weekend with Loss to Marlies

Nathan Walker of the San Antonio Rampage vs. the Toronto Marlies

(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Darren Abate) Nathan Walker of the San Antonio Rampage vs. the Toronto Marlies(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Scott Pooley scored two goals and Pontus Aberg posted two points, as the Toronto Marlies (21-14-3) skated to a 6-1 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (13-17-9) on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Center.

Mike Vecchione scored the lone Rampage goal, his team-leading 17th of the season. Ville Husso took the loss, stopping 18 of 23 shots in two periods of work.

Tanner MacMaster gave the Marlies an early lead with a power play goal at 8:02 of the first period, tapping home the rebound of a Darren Archibald deflection for his eighth goal of the season. At 13:05 of the first period, the Marlies made it 2-0 when Pooley scored his first of the game on a right-wing wrist shot off a 2-on-1 rush.

The Toronto power play struck again at 17:02 of the first period, with Nick Petan taking a feed at the side of the net from Kenny Agostino and tucking it behind Husso for his seventh of the year.

Aberg scored at 1:02 of the second, banking a puck off Husso and in from behind the net for his 14th of the season.

Garret Wilson redirected a Timothy Liljegren shot past Husso at 16:31 of the second period to make it 5-0 with his seventh goal of the season. Wilson was playing his first game as a visitor at the AT&T Center after playing four seasons for the Rampage from 2011-15. Wilson ranks eighth on San Antonio's all-time franchise list with 179 games played.

At 8:13 of the third period, Pooley scored his second goal of the game and third of the season with a wrister past Adam Wilcox from the left circle, making it 6-0. Wilcox stopped 10 off 11 shots in 19:39 of work after relieving Husso.

Vecchione beat Marlies goaltender Joseph Woll on the power play at 9:59 of the third period, finishing an Austin Poganski feed in front. Derrick Pouliot also earned an assist, the 100th point of his AHL career.

Woll stopped 40 of 41 shots to snap a personal 4-game losing streak and earn his seventh win of the season.

The Marlies snapped a four-game road losing streak, winning their first visit to the AT&T Center since January 11, 2015.

The Rampage and Marlies square off again on Thursday night at the AT&T Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Vecchione (17)

Ville Husso: 18 saves on 23 shots; Adam Wilcox: 10 saves on 11 shots

Power Play: 1-for-5

Penalty Kill: 1-for-3

THREE STARS:

1) Joseph Woll - TOR

2) Scott Pooley - TOR

3) Pontus Aberg - TOR

