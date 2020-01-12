Czarnik, Zagidulin Guide Heat to Weekend Sweep of San Jose
January 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Austin Czarnik notched a pair of goals and Artyom Zagidulin turned in 27 saves on 28 shots faced as the Stockton Heat completed a weekend sweep of the San Jose Barracuda with a 2-1 win Sunday at the SAP Center. The Barracuda got the early lead, Trevor Carrick lighting the lamp 11:57 in to prevent the Heat from recording their third-straight shutout over San Jose. The second was all Stockton, though, as Austin Czarnik popped in a pair of goals in a snap of 8:28 to claim a 2-1 edge through 40 minutes, an advantage that held thanks to 13 Zagidulin stops in the final frame. The win improves the Heat to 8-0-0-0 on the year against San Jose, the longest-ever win streak for either team in the all-time series.
GOALIES
W: Artyom Zagidulin (28 shots, 27 saves)
L: Josef Korenar (19 shots, 17 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Austin Czarnik (2g), Second - Alan Quine (2a), Third - Trevor Carrick (1g)
Shots On Goal: STK - 19, SJ - 28
Power Plays: STK - 1-4, SJ - 0-5
- Trevor Carrick's goal snapped Stockton's shutout streak of San Jose at 140 minutes, 59 seconds.
- Alan Quine extended his scoring streak to six games with two goals and six assists in that span.
- Austin Czarnik recorded his first multi-goal game of the season and fifth multi-point effort with the Heat on the campaign.
- Artyom Zagidulin finished the weekend with 53 saves on 54 shots faced in a pair of wins against San Jose.
- Zac Leslie recorded his 19th assist of the season, most among Heat defensemen.
- Stockton has held San Jose to just two power play goals on 40 chances in the season series.
- The Heat have won eight straight against San Jose, the longest-ever win streak for either team in the all-time series between the clubs.
UP NEXT
The Heat return home for a Wednesday contest against San Diego at 7 p.m.
