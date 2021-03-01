Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Faces Allen and Wichita on Road

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies road trip continues with a Wednesday night showdown at Allen, followed up by a 2 game weekend series at Wichita.

Last Weekend the Grizzlies were at Wheeling for the only 3 games vs an Eastern Conference team all season. Utah lost 5-2 last Friday as Pat Cannone and Matthew Boucher each scored for the Grizz. Utah won 4-3 last Saturday and lost 6-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The power play has 7 goals in the last 4 games. Utah has a power play goal in each of their last 12 wins. Pat Cannone leads the team with 11 power play points (4 goals, 7 assists).

Next homestand for the Grizzlies sees the Allen Americans come to Maverik Center for a 3 game set on March 12th-14th. Tickets every home game this season is available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Capacity is limited to 1800 with social distancing and masks required. For continuing updates on the Grizzlies and the 2020-21 season, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

FloHockey is the live streaming home for the ECHL and the Utah Grizzlies. Get the FloSports iOS and Android apps to watch the event live and on-the-go. For more information go to https://www.flohockey.tv/. Audio streaming for every Grizzlies game is available on Mixlr. .

Utah went 6-3-0-3 in February. They had standings points in 9 of 12. Ryan Lowney (3g, 7a) and Trey Bradley (2g, 8a) each had 10 points in the month. Matthew Boucher leads Utah with 5 February points. AJ White, Riley Woods and Pat Cannone had 7 points in the month.

Bradley Takes Team Assists lead

Trey Bradley is tied with Pat Cannone for the team lead with 13 assists on the season. He had 3 helpers in the 4-3 win last Saturday. Bradley had a point in 8 of the 12 games played in February.

Hunter Miska Gets First NHL Win

Former Grizzlies goaltender Hunter Miska got his first NHL win on February 26th, stopping 16 of 18 shots in a 3-2 game vs Arizona. Miska appeared in 3 games for Utah last season. He was the league's player of the week after winning back to back games for Utah against Orlando on November 22nd and 23rd. He was called-up to the AHL's Colorado Eagles the next week and everything has worked out well for Miska.

Last Week's Games

February 26th, 2021 - Utah 2 Wheeling 5 - Pat Cannone and Matthew Boucher each scored first period goals.

February 27th, 2021 - Utah 4 Wheeling 3 - Ryan Lowney GWG with 5:01 left in the 3rd period.

February 28th, 2021 - Utah 1 Wheeling 6 - AJ White scored a power play goal.

This Week's Games (All games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr)

Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm.

Friday, March 5th, 2021 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, March 6th , 2021 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

All times Mountain.

Lots of Close Games

17 of the 28 games Utah has played this season have been 1 goal contests.

Grizzlies Among League leaders

Brad Barone is 3rd in the league in save percentage at .935. Matthew Boucher leads all rookies with 19 points and his 12 assists are tied for 2nd among rookies. Boucher's 77 shots on goal lead all rookies and Cedric Pare is 3rd in shots among rookies with 58.

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Braylon Shmyr, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White, Riley Woods.

Defenseman: Brandon Fehd, Miles Gendron, Garrett Johnston, Ryker Killins, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Hunter Skinner, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Evan Buitenhuis. Kevin Carr.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 13-7-3-5

Home record: 8-3-1-3

Road record: 5-4-2-2

Win percentage: .607 (4th in Western Conference).

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 34

Last 10: 4-3-0-3

Goals per game: 3.04 (6th in the league). Goals for: 85

Goals against per game: 3.18 (10th). Goals against: 88

Shots per game: 32.25 (5th).

Shots against per game: 29.36 (5th).

Power Play: 24.6 % - 28 for 114 (1st). - Utah has 7 power play goals in the last 4 games. 10 for 32 last 6 games.

Penalty Kill: 81.4 % - 79 for 97 (10th).

Shorthanded Goals: 5 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4 (Tied for 8th)

Record When Scoring First: 8-3-1. Utah has scored first in 12 of the 28 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 8 4

Opposition 5 11

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (8)

Assists: Trey Bradley/Pat Cannone (13)

Points: Boucher/Cannone (20)

Plus/Minus: Matt Abt (+8)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (48)

Power Play Points: Pat Cannone (11)

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (87)

Shooting Percentage: Joe Wegwerth (18.2%) - Minimum 10 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone/Nick Henry (2)

Wins: Brad Barone (5)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.930)

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (2.12).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 29 32 23 1 0 85 Utah Grizzlies 312 310 260 21 903

Opposition 28 30 23 3 5 89 Opposition 259 307 224 27 817

