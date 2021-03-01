Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 12

March 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDY FUEL WEEK 12 RESULTS: 2-2-0-0, 20-6-1-0 Overall

Wednesday, February 24 - Fuel 4 at Wheeling 1:

In their first of four games last week, the Fuel visited the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night. Scoring two goals in the first period and two in the second, Indy would see Dan Bakala make 36 saves in a 4-1 win over the Nailers at WesBanco Arena.

Friday, February 26 - Fuel 3 vs Fort Wayne 2:

In the first of three games in three days, the Indy Fuel hosted I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night. Giving up two goals in the first period, Indy would rally to score two goals in the third period to force a seven-minute overtime period. Matt Marcinew got loose on a breakaway to give Indy the 3-2 win in overtime on Friday night.

Saturday, February 27 - Fuel 1 vs Fort Wayne 8:

In a rematch of Friday night's overtime thriller, the Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets for the second of three straight games on Saturday. Responding to their overtime loss on Friday night, the Komets put eight goals on the Fuel on Saturday, tying a Fuel record for most goals allowed at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Sunday, February 28 - Fuel 0 vs Fort Wayne 3:

Playing their eighth game in 12 days and third straight against the Fort Wayne Komets, the Fuel were looking to get back on the winning track after losing 8-1 on Saturday night. Giving up a goal in the first period and two in the second, the Fuel were eventually handed back-to-back losses by Fort Wayne to close out the weekend.

INDY FUEL WEEK 13 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, March 3 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Friday, March 5 - Fuel vs Kansas City (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

SLOWING DOWN

After playing eight games in 12 days, the Fuel schedule slows down with only two games during Week 13 of the ECHL season.The slower schedule in the next two weeks gives Indy a chance to recover from injuries and put together a strong lineup. "The amount of players out of our lineup that have sustained injuries, either severe or niggles, you know, we've got a lot of guys who are playing nicked up," said Head Coach Doug Christiansen. "We've got a lot of guys who aren't playing at all. We play six games in the next 19 days which is really important. Of course, we play Wednesday so we've got a tight turnaround. But we don't have any of the back-to-backs, so we don't have to factor in rest in terms of our lineups. We can just focus on trying to get the best lineup out there so we can have success."

RIGHT THE SHIP

For only the second time this season the Indy Fuel were handed back-to-back losses on Sunday afternoon. Heading into Week 13, the Fuel have only scored one goal in their last two games. With only two games this week against Wheeling and Kansas City, Indy has the opportunity to turn things around against teams that they have defeated before.

OIL DROPS:

Although failing to score on Saturday and Sunday, Nic Pierog leads the ECHL in goals (15)

Pierog also leads the ECHL in power play goals (5)

Scoring the game winning goal in Friday's game, Matt Marcinew is 2nd in the league in game winning goals (4)

Billy Christopoulos is 1st in the ECHL in goals against average

Although giving up eight goals on Saturday, Dan Bakala continues to lead the ECHL in wins (11)

Mike Lee leads all rookies in powerplay points (7)

Willie Raskob is the only remaining Fuel player to have appeared in every game this year

Team notes:

Indy was handed their first back to back regulation losses on Sunday

Sunday's game was the second time the Fuel lost back to back home games

Entering Wednesday's game against Wheeling, Indy has only scored one goal in their last two games.

The Komets put eight goals on the Fuel on Saturday, tying a Fuel record for most goals allowed at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The Fuel will play Wheeling for the 11th time this season on Wednesday

TICKET INFORMATION:

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL.

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online radio stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Andrew Smith and Nick Olczyk bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through FloSports!

FOLLOW THE FUEL:

Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season! Join the Fuel by using the hashtag #NoBrakes on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.