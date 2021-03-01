ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions
March 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fine and suspensions.
Utah's Fehd, Wheeling's Wardley suspended
Utah's Brandon Fehd and Wheeling's Evan Wardley have both been suspended for one game as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #199, Utah at Wheeling, on Feb. 28.
Fehd and Wardley are suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving game misconducts for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation.
Fehd will miss Utah's game at Allen on March 3 and Wardley will miss Wheeling's game at Indy on March 3.
Indy's Rauter fined, suspended
Indy's Alex Rauter has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #181, Indy at Wheeling, on Feb. 24.
Rauter is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 19:02 of the third period.
Rauter missed Indy's games vs. Fort Wayne on Feb. 26, Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, and will miss the game against Wheeling on March 3.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
