ECHL Transactions - March 1
March 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 1, 2021:
Allen:
Delete Josh Maser, F recalled by Iowa
Florida:
Add Blake Winiecki, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad McClure, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Fort Wayne:
Delete Stephen Harper, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Billy Christopoulos, G loaned to Henderson
Jacksonville:
Delete Andrew Peski, D recalled by Providence
Wheeling:
Add Derek Topatigh, D activated from reserve [2/28]
Delete Matt Foley, D placed on reserve [2/28]
