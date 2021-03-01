ECHL Transactions - March 1

March 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 1, 2021:

Allen:

Delete Josh Maser, F recalled by Iowa

Florida:

Add Blake Winiecki, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad McClure, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Fort Wayne:

Delete Stephen Harper, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Billy Christopoulos, G loaned to Henderson

Jacksonville:

Delete Andrew Peski, D recalled by Providence

Wheeling:

Add Derek Topatigh, D activated from reserve [2/28]

Delete Matt Foley, D placed on reserve [2/28]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.