ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and their partners at Pizza Hut of Central Florida are proud to announce that Maria "Jackie" Metcalf has been selected as the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for February.

An environmental science honors and AVID teacher at Lake Minneola High School, Metcalf also serves as an advisor to the school's student government association.

A teacher for over 14 years, Ms. Metcalf has been described by her peers as an educator who "works hard to help her students pursue her dreams," and makes herself "accessible to to her students, who know she is a safe person to talk to."

In addition to her local efforts, Ms. Metcalf also created MAJI, a non-profit dedicated to improving the educational and environmental needs of the Maasai tribe of Tanzania.

"What inspires me as an educator is the ability to create change and motivate students to be the change they want to see in the world," Ms. Metcalf said. "My students know they have the power to create positive change locally and globally."

As February's Teacher of the Month, Metcalf will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with recognition and a suite at an upcoming Solar Bears home game.

Fans, students, parents and teachers can visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month. One teacher will be selected each month from February through May during the 2020-21 season and will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.

Following the selection of the four monthly winners, the Solar Bears and Pizza Hut will select a Teacher of the Year, who in addition to receiving in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game, will also receive free Pizza Hut Pizza for a year.

