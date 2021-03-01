Stingrays Weekly Report - March 1

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays secured four of a possible six points from their road trip to Florida last week, going 1-0-0-2 against the Everblades in a series that saw three consecutive results in shootouts. SC's offense totaled 12 goals in the series, an average of four per game. With a victory on Saturday night, the Stingrays increased their standings points percentage to 0.538 on the season and have now secured points from five straight contests.

The Rays return home this week for a 3-game stretch against the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum that begins Wednesday night. South Carolina secured wins in their first three matchups with the Icemen this season but have come up short in their most recent meetings, including back-to-back overtime losses Feb. 19-20. The Stingrays have shown great poise in the third period, staging multiple impressive comebacks late in games and their +9 goal-differential in the final frame is third-best in the ECHL this season.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 10-8-6-2

LAST WEEK: 1-0-0-2

WEDNESDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3 SO

(Hertz Arena - Estero, FL)

For the second straight game, the South Carolina Stingrays mounted a third period comeback only to come up short in extra time, falling in a shootout by a 4-3 score to the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Wednesday night. Forwards Tim Harrison, Dylan Steman and Dan DeSalvo each found the back of the net for South Carolina, while defender Blake Hillman picked up two assists and goaltender Sean Bonar turned aside 31 shots in a losing effort.

FRIDAY: FLORIDA EVERBLADES 6, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5 SO

(Hertz Arena - Estero, FL)

A miracle ending to regulation forced overtime, but the South Carolina Stingrays came up short in a shootout for the second straight game as the Florida Everblades secured a 6-5 win in extra time at Hertz Arena on Friday night. After surrendering an empty-net goal with under a minute to play, the Rays scored twice in the final 10 seconds of regulation to force overtime, capped off by a buzzer-beating deflection from forward Cole Ully to even the game at 5-5. Friday night's contest marked the third straight multi-goal comeback in the third period for South Carolina, who used a dramatic third period to force overtime in all three of those games. Ully led the way for the Rays with four points in the game on two goals and two assists, while Matthew Weis netted a goal and an assist and Dan DeSalvo picked up two helpers.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, FLORIDA EVERBLADES 3 SO

(Hertz Arena - Estero, FL)

The third time was the charm for the South Carolina Stingrays Saturday night. After losing back-to-back shootouts earlier in the week, Max Novak scored in the third round of the skill session to secure a victory over the Florida Everblades by a 4-3 score at Hertz Arena. Forward Cole Ully found the back of the net twice for the second straight night in the SC win and both tallies came with primary assists by Novak, who was named the game's first star. Goaltender Alex Dubeau claimed the win with 27 saves and stopped all three chances he saw in the shootout.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, March 3 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Friday, March 5 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Saturday, March 6 - vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 11 - Cole Ully

Assists: 17 - Max Novak

Points: 20 - Dan DeSalvo, Cole Ully

Plus/Minus: Plus-8 - Max Novak, Cole Ully

Penalty Minutes: 83 - Cole Fraser

Shots On Goal: 70 - Dan DeSalvo

Wins: 5 - Alex Dubeau

Goals Against Average: 3.04 - Alex Dubeau

Save Percentage: 0.899 - Jake Kupsky

CAN'T STOP COLE

Forward Cole Ully led the way offensively for South Carolina last weekend, totaling a combined six points from Friday and Saturday's games. The sixth-year pro registered back-to-back two-goal games, beginning Friday when he totaled four points (2g, 2a) including a buzzer-beater that tied the game up with less than a second remaining. He followed that up with two more goals Saturday in the team's first win since Feb. 2. Ully, a native of Calgary, Alberta, is tied for the team lead with 20 points on 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games played.

DESALVO DOIN' HIS THING

Forward Dan DeSalvo had points in all three of South Carolina's games in Florida last week and is now on an 8-game point streak, scoring three goals and nine assists during the run. Last week DeSalvo tallied a goal and four helpers, including a three-assist night on Saturday. Overall, the Rolling Meadows, Ill. native is tied for the team lead with 20 points on seven goals and 13 assists.

EARLY SUCCESS

The Stingrays have been a tough team to beat this season when they've secured an early lead for themselves, posting a 6-1-0 record when leading after the first period. In games where they've been tied after the first 20 minutes, South Carolina is unbeaten in regulation with a record of 4-0-4.

NOVAK LENDS A HELPING HAND

Forward Max Novak has continued to pile up assists this season, posting a total of four helpers last week with two on Friday and another two on Saturday. The Oak Ridge, N.J. native currently ranks third in the ECHL with 17 assists in 24 games this season. In addition, two of his helpers have come shorthanded, which is tied for the league lead.

