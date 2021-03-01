Beauregard Earns ECHL Plus Performer for February

PRINCETON, N.J. - Anthony Beauregard has been named as a co-recipient of the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month award for February after sharing the league-lead with Florida defenseman Stefan Leblanc with a plus-minus rating of +11 during the month.

Beauregard was an even or better in 12 of his 13 games during the month, posting a +3 on Feb. 5 at Allen and a +2 on Feb. 13 at Utah. The 25-year-old is tied for fifth in the ECHL with a +14 rating and is tied for second with 27 points (9g-18a) in 26 games.

A native of Saint-Damase, Quebec, Beauregard has totaled 65 points (24g-41a) in 114 career ECHL games with Wichita, Brampton and Indy while adding two points (1g-1a) in 10 career AHL games with Laval.

Prior to turning pro, Beauregard tallied 223 points (69g-154a) in 207 career games with Val d'Or of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

In recognition of their accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Stefan Leblanc and Anthony Beauregard with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner at an upcoming home game.

The Thunder closes their four-game mini-series at home against Rapid City on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

