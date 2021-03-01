SidelineSwap Named "Official Online Marketplace of the ECHL"

PRINCETON, N.J. -The ECHL announced on Monday that SidelineSwap has been named the "Official Online Marketplace of the ECHL."

As part of the agreement, SidelineSwap will host the Official ECHL Fan Shop Marketplace, allowing fans the opportunity to buy and sell new and used sporting equipment, as well as ECHL specific items such as player equipment, jerseys and other merchandise items. Each ECHL team will also have a Team Locker featured on the site, where they can offer used player equipment, merchandise items, signed memorabilia and more. SidelineSwap will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the ECHL Saves of the Week, highlighting the top saves each week during ECHL action.

"Joining with SidelineSwap is a great way to bring our fans access to ECHL memorabilia both new and old," said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin."With the ECHL Marketplace and Team Lockers, both our teams and fans can showcase the ECHL game used gear they've obtained this Season and throughout our League's history."

"We are excited to partner with the ECHL to bring their passionate hockey fans the largest selection of new and used sporting goods online, as well as access to ECHL game-used gear direct from ECHL teams in the Official ECHL Fan Shop located at www.sidelineswap.com/echl," said Doug Smith, VP of Partnerships at SidelineSwap. "Not only can ECHL fans buy game-used and other fan gear direct from the ECHL teams, but they can buy and sell used sporting goods & fan gear with over 1,000,000 other buyers and sellers on the SidelineSwap platform, thus keeping more athletes on the ice and used gear out of landfills. Fans can find that hard-to-find ECHL player's jersey they've been looking for, save big on a pair of used pair of skates for their child, and sell Dad's used golf clubs all in one place!"

