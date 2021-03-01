Thunder Weekly, March 1

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita opened a 10-game homestand on Friday night. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, February 23

Wichita at Kansas City, 4-3 W (OT)

Friday, February 26

Rapid City at Wichita, 5-4 L (OT)

Saturday, February 27

Rapid City at Wichita, 3-2 L

Sunday, February 28

Rapid City at Wichita, 3-1 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, March 2

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Buy tickets here

Friday, March 5

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Star Trek Night. Buy Tickets here

Saturday, March 6

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Military Appreciation Night. Buy Tickets here

Sunday, March 7

Kansas City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m., Buy Tickets here

.**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching The Sin Bin or on your smart phone with The Sin Bin App**

**Join Matthew Harding and Matthew Will before every game for the Sin Bin Wichita Thunder Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. for every game except Sunday home games, which starts at 3:20 p.m. You can listen on the Sin Bin app.**

WICHITA

HOME: 8-4-2-0

AWAY: 9-2-1-0

OVERALL: 17-6-3-0

Last 10: 6-2-2-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Western Conference, 37 points, .712 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stefan Fournier, 11

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 18

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 27

+/-: Jacob Graves, +15

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 59

TRES BEAU - Anthony Beauregard closed the month of February with 18 points (7g, 11a). He had five points this past week, including three on Sunday against Rapid City. Beauregard collected his first multi-goal outing of the season and has points in 13 of his last 14 games.

OMAHA - Evan Weninger made a season-high 50 saves on Sunday. He earned his 10th win of the year and has gone 3-0-2 in his last five starts.

FIRSTS - Rookie defenseman Dean Stewart has been a solid addition to the Thunder blueline. He scored his first power play goal of his career on Sunday. Stewart has points in four-straight and points in six of his last seven games. The rookie from the University of Omaha has 11 points (3g, 8a) in 17 games.

TEAM-LEAD - Stefan Fournier recorded his team-leading 11th goal of the season on Saturday night. He has points in three-straight games. The veteran from Dorval, PQ has 19 points (11g, 8a) in 24 games so far this season.

ROOKIE SCORING - Jay Dickman had a solid month of February. He finished with 13 points (5g, 8a) and was a +9. The rookie forward had back-to-back games with two assists over the weekend. He is second in rookie scoring with 19 points and second in goals with seven.

SPECIAL - Wichita recorded its first mutli-goal game on the power play this past Sunday. The Thunder power play has gone 5-for-16 over the last five games (31.3%) and has power play goals in four of the last five games.

HOME COOKIN' - Wichita continues its season-long 10 game homestand this week with four more at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder will not leave the Air Capital until after St. Patrick's Day. Wichita is 8-4-2-0 at home this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Wichita has the second-best road record in the league (9-2-1)...Wichita has given up a league-low 65 goals against...Anthony Beauregard is tied for second in scoring with 27 points and tied for second in assists (18)...Matteo Gennaro is tied for the league-lead with 3 shorthanded points...Evan Weninger is third in wins (10), second in minutes played (984) and first in saves (541)...Wichita is outscoring its opponent 26-18 in the second...Wichita is 5-0-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 10-1-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 9-4-1-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 6-0-0-0 when tied after two...

