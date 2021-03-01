Komets Dominate Series with Indy, Take First Place in West

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets went to Indianapolis for a three-game series and came home with five out of a possible six points. After Friday's overtime loss, the Komets would take Saturday and Sunday's matchup, out-scoring Indy 13-4 over the three games. The Komets are in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 5-1-2-1 with 13 points and a winning percentage of .722%. The team returns home to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday for two games versus the Wheeling Nailers.

Last week results

Fri 2/26 @ Indy FW 2 - Indy 3 OTL

Sat 2/27 @ Indy FW 8 - Indy 1 W

Sun 2/28 @ Indy FW 3 - Indy 0 W

About last week: Friday, the Komets fell in overtime 3-2 to the Fuel. Matt Boudens would score his first of the season at the 9:32 mark of the first period, with Anthony Petruzzelli scoring on the power play for his fourth goal of the season with just two seconds remaining in the second period. The Komets were unable to hold the lead however, as Indy scored twice in the third period and the game winner in overtime. Mathieu Brodeur, Zach Pochiro, Stephen Harper and Shawn Szydlowski would all be credited with assists, while Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas got tagged with the loss after making 23 saves.

The Komets took down the Fuel 8-1 for their first road win of the season on Saturday. Zach Pochiro scored on the first shot of the game, just 45 seconds into the first period. The Komets then scored two shorthanded goals from Spencer Smallman and Jason Cotton on the same penalty kill. Smallman would add another shorthanded goal at 15:53 of the second period, giving the Komets three shorties for the night. Zach Pochiro would also finish with two goals. Stephen Harper, Blake Siebenaler and Anthony Nellis would also score. The shutout bid was spoiled at 19:02 of the third period when Michael Pelech scored Indy's only goal of the night. Lekkes would finish with 26 saves and the win.

The rubber match of the weekend series on Sunday went the way of the Komets by a score of 3-0. Rookie goaltender Louis-Phillip Guindon would earn his road win and his first professional shutout making 19 saves. Anthony Nellis would score first at 2:31 of the first period, with Justin Vaive and Jackson Leef netting goals in the second period.

For the week- Zach Pochiro, Anthony Nellis and Jackson Leef finished with three points each. Pochiro, Nellis and Spencer Smallman each scored two goals, while Leef would contribute a goal and two assists. Defenseman Mathieu Brodeur and Shawn Szydlowski added two assists. Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Boudens, Stephen Harper and Justin Vaive all scored a goal and dished an assist. Blake Siebenaler and Jason Cotton would score goals while Randy Gazzola, Matt Murphy and Olivier Galipeau would tally assists. Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas would start twice going 1-0-1 making 49 saves and giving up four goals to finish the week with 1.96 GAA and 0.925 save percentage. Louis-Phillip Guindon made 19 saves in his only start going 1-0 with a shutout.

