Florida's Leblanc, Wichita's Beauregard Share AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
March 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Florida Everblades defenseman Stefan Leblanc and Wichita Thunder forward Anthony Beauregard are the co-recipients of the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month award for February after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +11 during the month.
Leblanc posted an even or better rating in 10 of his 11 games in February, including a +3 on Feb. 10 at South Carolina and a +2 in four other games. The 24-year-old has an overall plus-minus rating of +14 this season, which is tied for fifth in the league, while posting 10 points (2g-8a) in 23 games.
A native of Oakville, Ontario, Leblanc has tallied 25 points (5g-20a) in 49 career ECHL games with Florida and Newfoundland while adding 29 points (4g-25a) in 130 career games in the American Hockey League with Utica, Toronto and Laval.
Prior to turning pro, Leblanc posted 120 points (27g-93a) in 258 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Sudbury and Mississauga.
Beauregard was an even or better in 12 of his 13 games during the month, posting a +3 on Feb. 5 at Allen and a +2 on Feb. 13 at Utah. The 25-year-old is tied for fifth in the ECHL with a +14 rating and is tied for second with 27 points (9g-18a) in 26 games.
A native of Saint-Damase, Quebec, Beauregard has totaled 65 points (24g-41a) in 114 career ECHL games with Wichita, Brampton and Indy while adding two points (1g-1a) in 10 career AHL games with Laval.
Prior to turning pro, Beauregard tallied 223 points (69g-154a) in 207 career games with Val d'Or of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
In recognition of their accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Stefan Leblanc and Anthony Beauregard with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner at an upcoming home game.
Runners Up: Tim Shoup, Indy and Danny Moynihan, Tulsa (+10).
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Allen - Conner Bleackley and Chaz Reddekopp (+3); Fort Wayne - Zach Pochiro (+8); Greenville - Matt Bradley, Ben Finkelstein, Alec Rauhauser and Max Zimmer (+2); Jacksonville - Jacob Cederholm, Ara Nazarian and Wacey Rabbit (+3); Kansas City - Darik Angeli and Nick Pastujov (+4); Orlando - Tristin Langan and Michael Prapavessis (+7); Rapid City - Kevin Spinozzi (+4); South Carolina - Dan DeSalvo (+9); Utah - Miles Gendron, Nick Henry and Ryker Killins (+3) and Wheeling - Kyle Marino, Matt Miller and Nick Rivera (+2).
