Florida's Leblanc, Wichita's Beauregard Share AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

March 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Florida Everblades defenseman Stefan Leblanc and Wichita Thunder forward Anthony Beauregard are the co-recipients of the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month award for February after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +11 during the month.

Leblanc posted an even or better rating in 10 of his 11 games in February, including a +3 on Feb. 10 at South Carolina and a +2 in four other games. The 24-year-old has an overall plus-minus rating of +14 this season, which is tied for fifth in the league, while posting 10 points (2g-8a) in 23 games.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Leblanc has tallied 25 points (5g-20a) in 49 career ECHL games with Florida and Newfoundland while adding 29 points (4g-25a) in 130 career games in the American Hockey League with Utica, Toronto and Laval.

Prior to turning pro, Leblanc posted 120 points (27g-93a) in 258 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Sudbury and Mississauga.

Beauregard was an even or better in 12 of his 13 games during the month, posting a +3 on Feb. 5 at Allen and a +2 on Feb. 13 at Utah. The 25-year-old is tied for fifth in the ECHL with a +14 rating and is tied for second with 27 points (9g-18a) in 26 games.

A native of Saint-Damase, Quebec, Beauregard has totaled 65 points (24g-41a) in 114 career ECHL games with Wichita, Brampton and Indy while adding two points (1g-1a) in 10 career AHL games with Laval.

Prior to turning pro, Beauregard tallied 223 points (69g-154a) in 207 career games with Val d'Or of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

In recognition of their accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Stefan Leblanc and Anthony Beauregard with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner at an upcoming home game.

Runners Up: Tim Shoup, Indy and Danny Moynihan, Tulsa (+10).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Allen - Conner Bleackley and Chaz Reddekopp (+3); Fort Wayne - Zach Pochiro (+8); Greenville - Matt Bradley, Ben Finkelstein, Alec Rauhauser and Max Zimmer (+2); Jacksonville - Jacob Cederholm, Ara Nazarian and Wacey Rabbit (+3); Kansas City - Darik Angeli and Nick Pastujov (+4); Orlando - Tristin Langan and Michael Prapavessis (+7); Rapid City - Kevin Spinozzi (+4); South Carolina - Dan DeSalvo (+9); Utah - Miles Gendron, Nick Henry and Ryker Killins (+3) and Wheeling - Kyle Marino, Matt Miller and Nick Rivera (+2).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.