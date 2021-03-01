Blades Take Five of Six Points in Drama-Filled Week

March 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Wednesday Win: The Everblades found the back of the net first when Hugo Roy fed Levko Koper on a two-on-one, and Koper snuck the puck past Stingrays goaltender Sean Bonar. Later in the second with the game tied at 1-1, veteran Joe Pendenza scored a shorthanded goal to give the Blades a 2-1 advantage.

One shorty wasn't enough for the Blades, as Arvin Atwal potted another shorthanded tally at the end of the second frame. After the Stingrays tied the game with a couple of third period goals, the contest reached overtime and then a shootout. Brad McClure and Alex Kile both scored in the shootout for Florida while Jake Hildebrand stopped both South Carolina attempts.

Wild Friday Night: Marcus Vela scored his first two goals of the season in the first period to put Florida on top 2-0. Tommy Marchin took the Blades to 3-0 when he cashed in during the second period. Alex Kile quickly followed Marchin's tally with a highlight-reel goal to put the Blades up by four goals.

The Stingrays mounted a furious comeback in the third period, and scored four goals in the final frame of regulation. Two of South Carolina's goals came in the last nine seconds of the period. After a scoreless overtime period, Devin Cooley stopped all three Stingray attempts in the shootout and McClure scored to give Florida a 6-5 victory.

Saturday Shootout: Jordan Klimek scored first for South Carolina in the first period. Pendenza tied the game later in the first, but then Cole Ully regained the lead for the Stingrays with under a minute left in the period. Ully scored again to open the second, and the Blades found themselves down 3-1 entering the third.

In the third period, Brad McClure and John McCarron both scored to bring the game back to a 3-3 tie. For the third time in as many games, Florida and South Carolina needed overtime and then a shootout to find a winner. In the shootout, Max Novak scored for the Rays to give the visitors a 4-3 win. The loss marked Florida's first since Feb. 5, and it capped the Blades' win streak at nine games.

Looking Ahead: The Everblades hit the road this week for three games against the Orlando Solar Bears. The Blades and Bears will meet at the Amway Center in Orlando on Friday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 7 at 3:00 p.m.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena on Wednesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. against the South Carolina Stingrays.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.