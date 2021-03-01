Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Orlando Solar Bears forward Chris Leblanc vs. the Florida Everblades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are back on home ice at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center this weekend for a three-in-three set against the Florida Everblades.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, March 5 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. - Country Night

Saturday, March 6 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. - Kids Weekend presented by First Watch / Marvel Superhero jersey

Sunday, March 7 vs. Florida Everblades at 3 p.m. - Kids Weekend presented by First Watch

SEASON RECORD: 13-10-3-0 (.558)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-0-1-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 4-4-2-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 3rd of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 22 points

MOST GOALS: Jake Coughler - 13 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 16 assists

PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 28 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Michael Prapavessis - +7

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, Feb. 26 vs. Jacksonville: 3-2 W

The Solar Bears raced out to a three-goal lead in the first period, as Jerry D'Amigo, Jake Coughler and J.J. Piccinich scored, and Clint Windsor made 25 saves, as Orlando maintained its all-time record of 19-0-0-0 at home against the Icemen

Saturday, Feb. 27 at Jacksonville: 3-2 OTL

Aaron Luchuk scored on the power play in the first period and Tristin Langan added a goal in the second to tie the score, but Orlando earned only a point in its 3-2 overtime loss.

Sunday, Feb. 28 at Jacksonville: 4-1 W

Jerry D'Amigo scored in the first period and then Jake Coughler recorded his first career hat trick, while Clint Windsor made 28 saves for the win.

The Orlando Solar Bears along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2020-21 season - here we will track their progress:

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning

Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 16 GP, 6-7-2, .913 Sv%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 3 GP, 0g-2a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 17 GP, 0g-1a

*Indicates currently on taxi squad

BITES:

Tristin Langan (2g-10a) and Aaron Luchuk (3g-46) enter the week with eight-game point streaks

Jake Coughler tied for the league lead in goals in February with nine; since his season debut on Jan. 3, his 13 goals are tied for the most scored in the league with Kansas City's Brodie Reid

Luchuk is tied for 10th in league scoring with 22 points (6g-16a); his 16 assists are tied for fifth among all forwards

Orlando is 5-0-0-0 when Jerry D'Amigo records at least a point

The Solar Bears are 13-1-1-0 when scoring three or more goals in games this season

Clint Windsor is tied for ninth with five wins

Orlando's power play at home is ranked fifth, at 18.4%

Alexander Kuqali, Tristin Langan, and Aaron Luchuk are the only players to have played in every single game for Orlando this season

BEAR TRACKS:

Before his recall to the American Hockey League last week, defenseman Devante Stephens joined Solar Bears broadcaster Jesse Liebman for an episode of Bear Tracks. The pair discussed Stephens' love of fashion, growing up in Western Canada, and the experience of being a person of color in a predominantly white sport.

