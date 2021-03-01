Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
March 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are back on home ice at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center this weekend for a three-in-three set against the Florida Everblades.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES:
Friday, March 5 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. - Country Night
Saturday, March 6 vs. Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. - Kids Weekend presented by First Watch / Marvel Superhero jersey
Sunday, March 7 vs. Florida Everblades at 3 p.m. - Kids Weekend presented by First Watch
Purchase tickets for Friday, March 5 vs. Florida Everblades
Purchase tickets for Saturday, March 6 vs. Florida Everblades
Purchase tickets for Sunday, March 7 vs. Florida Everblades
Browse single-game tickets for the 2020-21 season
Coming to the game? Review our Health and Safety Guidelines
SEASON RECORD: 13-10-3-0 (.558)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-0-1-0
RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 4-4-2-0
EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 3rd of 7
ACTIVE LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 22 points
MOST GOALS: Jake Coughler - 13 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 16 assists
PIM LEADER: Tristin Langan - 28 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Michael Prapavessis - +7
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Friday, Feb. 26 vs. Jacksonville: 3-2 W
The Solar Bears raced out to a three-goal lead in the first period, as Jerry D'Amigo, Jake Coughler and J.J. Piccinich scored, and Clint Windsor made 25 saves, as Orlando maintained its all-time record of 19-0-0-0 at home against the Icemen
Saturday, Feb. 27 at Jacksonville: 3-2 OTL
Aaron Luchuk scored on the power play in the first period and Tristin Langan added a goal in the second to tie the score, but Orlando earned only a point in its 3-2 overtime loss.
Sunday, Feb. 28 at Jacksonville: 4-1 W
Jerry D'Amigo scored in the first period and then Jake Coughler recorded his first career hat trick, while Clint Windsor made 28 saves for the win.
The Orlando Solar Bears along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.
Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Several former Solar Bears occupy spots on NHL rosters or taxi squads during the 2020-21 season - here we will track their progress:
Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning
Kasimir Kaskisuo* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 16 GP, 6-7-2, .913 Sv%
Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 3 GP, 0g-2a
Ryan Reaves - Forward - Vegas Golden Knights - 17 GP, 0g-1a
*Indicates currently on taxi squad
BITES:
Tristin Langan (2g-10a) and Aaron Luchuk (3g-46) enter the week with eight-game point streaks
Jake Coughler tied for the league lead in goals in February with nine; since his season debut on Jan. 3, his 13 goals are tied for the most scored in the league with Kansas City's Brodie Reid
Luchuk is tied for 10th in league scoring with 22 points (6g-16a); his 16 assists are tied for fifth among all forwards
Orlando is 5-0-0-0 when Jerry D'Amigo records at least a point
The Solar Bears are 13-1-1-0 when scoring three or more goals in games this season
Clint Windsor is tied for ninth with five wins
Orlando's power play at home is ranked fifth, at 18.4%
Alexander Kuqali, Tristin Langan, and Aaron Luchuk are the only players to have played in every single game for Orlando this season
BEAR TRACKS:
Before his recall to the American Hockey League last week, defenseman Devante Stephens joined Solar Bears broadcaster Jesse Liebman for an episode of Bear Tracks. The pair discussed Stephens' love of fashion, growing up in Western Canada, and the experience of being a person of color in a predominantly white sport.
Images from this story
|
Orlando Solar Bears defenseman Devante Stephens
|
Orlando Solar Bears forward Chris Leblanc vs. the Florida Everblades
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Leblanc Named Co-Recipient of the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Florida Everblades
- Beauregard Earns ECHL Plus Performer for February - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Faces Allen and Wichita on Road - Utah Grizzlies
- Florida's Leblanc, Wichita's Beauregard Share AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Komets Dominate Series with Indy, Take First Place in West - Fort Wayne Komets
- SidelineSwap Named "Official Online Marketplace of the ECHL" - ECHL
- Maria "Jackie" Metcalf Selected as Teacher of the Month for February - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Weekly, March 1 - Wichita Thunder
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 12 - Indy Fuel
- Blades Take Five of Six Points in Drama-Filled Week - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Maria "Jackie" Metcalf Selected as Teacher of the Month for February
- Coughler lifts Solar Bears to 4-1 win with hat trick
- Solar Bears earn point in 3-2 OT loss to Icemen
- Solar Bears ride three-goal first period to 3-2 win over Icemen