Grizzlies Weekly: Home Opening Weekend at Maverik Center

October 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies' first homestand is this Friday and Saturday at Maverik Center as they face the Allen Americans for home opening weekend presented by Smith's.

The Grizzlies swept the Rapid City Rush in a two-game road series last week, winning 4-3 in a shootout on October 25th and 5-2 on October 26th. Neil Shea has been a star for the Grizzlies to start the season as he has scored a goal in all three games. Shea leads Utah in goals (3), points (4) and shots on goal (15).

Defenseman Bryan Yoon is also off to a good start as he has a point in all 3 games. Yoon is in his second season as a pro. He led Utah in plus/minus (+11) during the 2023-24 season.

The Grizzlies home opening weekend presented by Smith's is on November 1-2 vs Allen. Face-off both nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games Last Week

Friday, October 25, 2024 - Utah 4 Rapid City 3 (Shootout) - Neil Shea, Bryan Yoon and Reed Lebster each scored a goal for Utah. Lebster added the shootout game winner. Utah outshot RC 45 to 35. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play, Rapid City was 1 for 2. Adam Scheel saved 32 of 35 and 3 of 4 in the shootout.

Saturday, October 26, 2024 - Utah 5 Rapid City 2 - Kade Jensen had 1 goal and 1 assist, Luke Manning had 2 assists and the Grizz also got goals from Cameron Buhl, Derek Daschke, Mick Messner and Neil Shea. Adam Scheel saved 33 of 35 in the win.

Games This Homestand

November 1, 2024 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Opening Weekend presented by Smith's.

November 2, 2024 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Dia De Los Muertos (Hispanic Heritage Night).

November 9, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Pucks and Pups (Bring your dog to the game).

November 10, 2024 - Tahoe at Utah. 3:10 pm.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Save That Puck, It's Their First Pro Goal

Last weekend in Rapid City there were three different instances where a player scored his first professional goal. Reed Lebster scored a third period goal as well as the shootout game winner in Utah's 4-3 win at Rapid City on October 25th. Lebster was acquired in a trade with Florida on October 20th. Cameron Buhl and Kade Jensen each found the back of the net for the first time as professionals in Utah's 5-2 win at Rapid City on October 26th. Buhl signed with Utah on October 24th and he made a strong first impression in 2 games last week. Jensen had 1 goal and 1 assist in the Saturday night victory. October 26th as also the night where Craig Armstrong and Kabore Dunn each scored their first pro points with an assist.

Recent Transactions

October 24 - Utah signed forward Cameron Buhl. Buhl scored his first pro goal on October 26th at Rapid City. Buhl played at St. Lawrence University for five seasons from 2019-2024. He scored 23 goals and 29 assists in 139 games. Buhl led St. Lawrence in assists (10) and points (15) in 17 games in the 2020-21 season and was a key piece to St. Lawrence's 2020-21 ECAC Championship club. Buhl led St. Lawrence with six power play goals in the 2022-23 season. Buhl was on the Kalamazoo Wings training camp roster prior to the 2024-25 season.

October 20 - Utah acquired forward Reed Lebster and futures considerations as well as the playing rights to forward Matthew Wedman from the Florida Everblades for the playing rights of forward Kyle Betts.

Lebster appeared in 5 playoff games for the 2024 Kelly Cup champion Everblades. Lebster played at UMass-Amherst for four seasons from 2019-2023, scoring 28 goals and 29 assists. Lebster transferred to Michigan State University for the 2023-24 season, scoring 19 points (6 goals, 13 assists) in 35 games.

Grizzlies Player Notes

Neil Shea has a goal in all 3 games in the regular season. All 3 of Shea's goals have come in the second period's. Shea has scored goals in 3 different ways (5 on 5, 5 on 4 power play and 4 on 5 shorthanded). Shea leads Utah with 4 points (3g, 1a). Cameron Buhl and Kade Jensen each scored their first pro goals on October 25 at Rapid City. Reed Lebster scored a goal in his regular season pro debut on October 24 at Rapid City. Lebster also scored the shootout game winner on October 24 at Rapid City. Bryan Yoon has a point in all 3 games this season (1g, 2a). Gianni Fairbrother was named Grizzlies Captain on October 23rd. It's the third straight season that a defenseman has been named Grizzlies captain (Josh Wesley 2023-24, Connor McDonald 2022-23). Mick Messner has 2 goals in 3 games this season. Messner had 15 goals in 72 games during the 2023-24 season. Goaltender Adam Scheel has won 2 straight games and is 2nd in the league with 97 saves. Luke Manning leads Utah with 3 assists in 3 games this season.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah's home opener is on November 1 vs Allen. It is the first time in team history that the home opener will take place in the month of November. The Grizzlies went 21-12-3 at home during the 2023-24 season. Utah is 2-1 on the road this season. Utah has the fewest penalty minutes in the league with 10 (3.33 per game). Utah is 2 for 8 on the power play this season. Utah has outscored opponents 7 to 4 in the second periods.

Grizzlies Announce Captains for 2024-25 Season

Gianni Fairbrother has been named captain of the Utah Grizzlies for the 2024-25 season. Dylan Fitze and James Shearer will be assistant captains for home games and Cole Gallant and Mick Messner will act as assistant captains for road games.

Fairbrother played in 8 games with the Grizzlies in the 2023-24 season, scoring 1 goal and 2 assists. He played with the WHL's Everett Silvertips for 5 full seasons from 2016-2021. In 160 games with Everett, he scored 83 points (18 goals, 65 assists). Fairbrother was the captain of the Silvertips in the 2020-2021 season. He was drafted in the 3rd round (77th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2019 NHL Draft.

In 137 games with the Grizzlies Fitze has 41 goals and 45 assists. In 24 playoff games with Utah he has 9 goals and 3 assists. Fitze was acquired by Utah in a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears on March 24, 2022. Fitze scored 41 points (21 goals, 20 assists) in 55 games with the Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season. Fitze was an assistant captain for the Grizzlies during the 2022-23 season.

Shearer returns to the Grizzlies this season after spending the 2023-24 campaign with the EIHL's Coventry Blaze. In 81 career regular season games with the Grizzlies, Shearer has 9 goals and 25 assists. Shearer has been a team leader wherever he has played. He was the captain of the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings during the 2017-18 season. He was also an assistant captain his senior season at the University of Calgary during the 2021-22 season and he was an assistant captain for the Grizzlies during the 2022-23 season, where he scored 6 goals and 17 assists in 54 games.

Gallant finished third on the Grizzlies in assists (35) and was fourth in points (47) during the 2023-24 season. Gallant was the captain of the USHL's Omaha Lancers during the 2017-18 season, where he scored 15 goals and 37 assists in 59 games. Gallant was an assistant captain at Western Michigan University for his 2022-23 senior season.

Messner scored a goal for Utah in the regular season opener at Idaho on October 18th. Messner scored 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 72 regular season games for the Grizzlies during the 2023-24 season. Messner was the captain of the USHL's Madison Capitals during the 2017-18 season where he scored 16 goals and 29 assists in 60 games. Messner was an assistant captain at Merrimack College during the 2022-23 season.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (14): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Cade Neilson, Nick Pastorious, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (8): Derek Daschke, Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Chase Hartje, Kade Jensen, Kyle Pow, James Shearer, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (3): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis, Adam Scheel

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 2-1

Home record: 0-0 (Utah was 21-12-3 in the 2023-24 season).

Road record : 2-1

Win percentage : .667

Standings Points : 4

Last 10 : 2-1

Goals per game : 3.67 (Tied 8th) Goals for : 11

Goals against per game : 4.00 (Tied 24th) Goals Against : 12

Shots per game : 32.33 (Tied 10th)

Shots against per game : 36.33 (27th)

Power Play : 2 for 8 - 25.0 % (Tied 7th)

Penalty Kill : 3 for 5 - 60.0 % (Tied 28th)

Penalty Minutes : 10. 3.33 per game.

Shorthanded Goals : 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 1.

Record When Scoring First: 2-0 (Utah was 23-5-4 last year when scoring first).

Opposition Scores First : 0-1.

Record in One Goal Games : 1-0 (Utah was 12-9-5 last season).

Games Decided Past Regulation : 1-0 (Utah was 6-0-5 last season).

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (3)

Assists : Luke Manning (3)

Points : Shea (4)

Plus/Minus : Craig Armstrong/Derek Daschke (+2)

PIM : Nick Pastorious (4)

Power Play Points : 6 tied with 1

Power Play Goals : Lebster/Shea (1)

Power Play Assists : Daschke/Manning/Keaton Mastrodonato/Bryan Yoon (1)

Shots on Goal : Shea (15)

Shooting Percentage : Messner (50.0 %) - Minimum 4 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Kade Jensen (1)

Wins : Adam Scheel (2)

Save %: Adam Scheel (.890)

Goals Against Average : Scheel (3.85)

Shutouts: (0)

Streaks

Goals: Neil Shea (3) Cameron Buhl/Derek Daschke/Kade Jensen/Mick Messner (1)

Assists: Cole Gallant/Luke Manning (2) Craig Armstrong/Kabore Dunn/Dylan Fitze/Jensen (1)

Points (2 or more): Shea/Yoon (3) Gallant/Manning (2)

Multiple Point Games

1 - Kade Jensen, Luke Manning, Neil Shea

ECHL Stories from October 30, 2024

