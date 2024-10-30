Jacob Ingham Assigned to Swamp Rabbits

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that goaltender Jacob Ingham has been assigned to the Upstate by the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign.

Ingham suited up for the Reign in one game, allowing a pair of goals in a 4-1 defeat against the Bakersfield Condors on October 18th.

Ingham comes back to the Swamp Rabbits after posting his best season as a professional during the 2023-24 campaign. The 6'5", 205-pound net-minder compiled a 17-10-3-1 record over 34 games, a shutout, 2.57 GAA, and a .916 SV%, in addition to five starts in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. With the Reign last season, Ingham went 3-2-0 in six games, posting a 2.71 GAA and .917 SV%, and overall holds a 6-5-2 record with the Reign in a baker's dozen of appearances.

A native of Barrie, Ontario, Ingham is 30-23-5-2 in the ECHL with four shutouts, a 2.73 GAA, and a .909 SV%, all earned in Greenville over 63 games. On March 6, 2024, it was announced that he earned the second NHL contract of his career, signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings to end the season.

Prior to turning pro, Ingham earned 93 wins in 177 OHL games with the Mississauga Steelheads and Kitchener Rangers over four seasons, earning 2017 OHL First All-Rookie Team recognition, and 2020 OHL Second All-Star Team honors in addition to the Dan Snyder Trophy, awarded to the OHL's Humanitarian of the Year. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018 NHL Draft (6th Rd/#175).

