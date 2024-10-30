Walleye Sell out Ticket Plan Memberships for First Time in Franchise History

October 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye announced today they have completely sold out of Ticket Plan Memberships for the 2024-2025 season. This is the first time in franchise history the team has sold out of Memberships. Nearly 4,000 Memberships were sold for the season.

"We are absolutely thrilled to see the community's passion for our team and enthusiasm for hockey," said Joe Napoli, President and CEO of the Walleye. "It just further proves why Toledo is a top minor league sports city and has the best fanbase of all minor league sports."

The Walleye have opened a 2025-26 waitlist for fans who missed their opportunity this season and want to be first in line when new Memberships open next year. Click below to join the waitlist.

The Walleye have also seen increased demand for group tickets. Companies, schools, churches, and other groups are booking their outings earlier than ever, putting the Walleye on track to sell out of group tickets before the end of the year. This includes everything from catered parties, private suites, to group seats.

"People come to Walleye games not just for the good hockey, but for the great atmosphere and to have fun with their family, friends, and teams," said Neil Neukam, Toledo Walleye Executive Vice President and General Manager. "We are proud to be a venue where groups - small to large - can celebrate and make lasting memories."

Fans should act fast if they want to catch the Walleye in action this season. Roughly 1,000 regular tickets remain per game. The team has also sold out their last 34 games at home, many of those weeks in advance.

For single game, group, and other ticket options, visit toledowalleye.com/tickets, call 419-725-9255.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.