Lions Notch First Victory of the Season

October 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières registered their first win of the season, defeating the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals 4-2 at Colisée Vidéotron on Wednesday night.

The Lions had difficulty in terms of establishing an offensive presence during the opening 10 minutes of the game. However, during the second half of the opening stanza the home side gained confidence and took the lead with defenceman Jacob Paquette scoring his first professional goal. Meanwhile, Lions netminder Zachary Émond was flawless, stopping all eight shots he faced.

The Lions started the second period right from where they left off in the opening 20 minutes when Israel Mianscum scored his first professional goal to give the Lions a 2-0 lead. The Royals then got back in the game with a power play tally that eluded Émond and made the score 2-1.

In the third period the Lions extended their lead to 3-1 when Tommy Cormier scored his first professional goal. The Royals' Brock Caufield (yes, Cole's brother) narrowed the gap to 3-2 when he scored midway in the period, but Trois-Rivières' Mianscum gave the Lions some breathing room when he scored his second goal of the game to give the Lions a 4-2 victory.

The Lions and Royals will clash once again at Colisée Vidéotron on Friday night. The game with be another "Festive Friday" soirée, presented by the Salon de jeux de Trois-Rivières.

1st star: Israel Mianscum, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Zachary Émond, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Jacob Perreault, Lions de Trois-Rivière

