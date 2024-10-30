Railers Fall to Norfolk in Series Opener 3-1

October 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Worcester Railers HC (2-3-0-0 4pts) fell to the Norfolk Admirals (3-2-0-0, 6pts), on Wednesday night by the final score of 3-1 in front of a crowd of 2,264 at the Norfolk Scope. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Norfolk Scope taking on the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, November 1st at 7:05 p.m. EST.

It took a total of 32:45 of game time for either team to score in tonight's contest. It was Josh McDougal (1-0-1) of Norfolk who got the scoring started. The Railers tied things up 9:45 into the third when Riley Piercey (1-0-1) found the back of the net. Just over two minutes later Denis Smirnov (1-0-1) took the lead back for the Admirals making it 2-1. The final goal of the game came from Brandon Osmundson as he scored on the Railers empty net making the final score 3-1.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the first period. Norfolk's goalie Dante Giannuzzi made five saves through the first, while Henrik Tikkanen of the Railers made 14 saves. No penalties were called through the first 20 minutes. Shots favored Norfolk 14-5 in the first.

Norfolk broke the scoreless tie 12:45 into the second period. Josh McDougal (1st) took a rebounded shot and got one by Tikkanen. The Railers had a few scoring chances in the second, including a one timer shot on the power play from Griffin Luce but could not get it by Norfolk's Giannuzzi. Shots favored Norfolk in the second 6-5.

The Railers found the back of the net halfway through the third period. 9:24 into the third, Riley Piercey (2nd) came down on a rush and put a shot out in front to tie the score at 1. Two minutes later Norfolk came flying down the ice when Denis Smirnov (2nd) scored to make it a 2-1 game. The Railers went to the open net in an effort to tie things up late in the third. Brandon Osmundson (2nd) of the Admirals was able to take the puck down and score on the open net to make the final score 3-1. Shots favored Worcester in the third 5-3 and favored Norfolk 23-15 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Henrik Tikkanen (20 saves, 2 GA, .909 SV%), 2nd Star: Josh McDougall (1-0-1, +0, 1 shot), 1st Star: Denis Smirnov (1-0-1, +1, 1 shot)... Final shots favored Norfolk 23-15... Dante Giannuzzi (1-1-0) made 14 saves on 15 shots for Norfolk... Henrik Tikkanen (1-1-0) made 20 saves on 22 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-2 on the power play while Norfolk went 1-for-2... Anthony Callin (DNP), JD Dudek (DNP), Matt DeMelis (DNP), Griffin Loughran (IR), Ryan Dickinson (IR), and John Muse (DNP) did not dress for Worcester... Riley Piercey is on a four game point streak... Matthew Kopperud led the Railers in shots with 3... The Railers are now 11-8-1-0 all-time vs. the Admirals and 4-4-1-0 at the Norfolk Scope against Norfolk.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.