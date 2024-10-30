Oilers Announce Game Change
October 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday that the Saturday, April 5 game against Wichita moves to Friday, Jan. 31 due to changes at the BOK Center.
Due to building availability changes at the BOK Center, the Saturday, April. 5 matchup with the Wichita Thunder will move to Friday, Jan. 31. The game will remain against Wichita with puck drop at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets purchased for Saturday, April 5 will move to the new date of Friday, Jan. 31. If you have questions or concerns, reach out to the Oilers office at (918) 632-7825
As a reminder, all Oilers' Season Ticket Holders - excluding the Economy plan - can exchange unused season tickets for additional tickets to any regular season home game if they can't attend the new date.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 30, 2024
- Game Day - Game #4 Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Oilers Announce Game Change - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Weekly: Home Opening Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Sell out Ticket Plan Memberships for First Time in Franchise History - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.