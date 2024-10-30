Oilers Announce Game Change

October 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday that the Saturday, April 5 game against Wichita moves to Friday, Jan. 31 due to changes at the BOK Center.

Due to building availability changes at the BOK Center, the Saturday, April. 5 matchup with the Wichita Thunder will move to Friday, Jan. 31. The game will remain against Wichita with puck drop at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets purchased for Saturday, April 5 will move to the new date of Friday, Jan. 31. If you have questions or concerns, reach out to the Oilers office at (918) 632-7825

As a reminder, all Oilers' Season Ticket Holders - excluding the Economy plan - can exchange unused season tickets for additional tickets to any regular season home game if they can't attend the new date.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.