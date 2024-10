ECHL Transactions - October 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 30, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Reed Morison, F

Wichita:

Parker Saretsky, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Indy:

Thomas Farrell, D (from Toledo)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Dakota Seaman, F activated from reserve

Atlanta:

add Derek Topatigh, D activated from reserve

add Filip Forsmark, F activated from reserve

delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on reserve

delete Chad Nychuk, D placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Bryce Montgomery, D assigned from Chicago Wolves by Carolina Hurricanes

add Noah Dorey, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Jackson Stewart, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Linus Hemstrom F placed on reserve

delete Mitchell Smith, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Maxim Barbashev, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve

add Kyle Neuber, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve

delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

delete Alex Kile, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete David Tendeck, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Jacob Ingham, G assigned by Ontario

add Jacob Modry, D activated from reserve

add Reed Morison, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Kolby Hay, G placed on reserve

delete Zach White, F placed on reserve

delete Quinn Olson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Flynn, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Kyle Masters, D assigned from Iowa Wild by Minnesota

add Dylan Ferguson, G assigned by Iowa Wild

add Will Zmolek, D assigned by Iowa Wild

add Gavin Hain, F assigned by Iowa Wild

add Connor Federkow, F activated from reserve

delete William Rousseau, G placed on reserve

delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

delete Zeteny Hadobas, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Chris Lipe, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Pavlo Padakin, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve

delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kristian Stead, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Randy Hernandez, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Randy Hernandez, F traded to Atlanta

Rapid City:

add Chaz Smedsrud, F acquired from Allen (10/28)

add Christian Propp, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Matt Araujo, D activated from reserve

add Joe Widmar, F activated from reserve

delete Matt Radomsky, G placed on reserve

delete Brenden Rons, D placed on reserve

delete Simon Boyko, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Parker Gahagen, G activated from reserve

delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Jett Jones, F assigned by Henderson

Trois-Rivières:

add Zachary Emond, G activated from reserve

delete Luke Cavallin, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

delete Carter Popoff, F suspended by Tulsa 10/29

Wichita:

add Artem Guryev, F assigned from San Jose Barracuda by SJ Sharks

delete Tyler Jette, D placed on reserve

