Wichita Begins Busy Week Tonight in Allen

October 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder battle the Allen Americans

ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, finishes a brief road trip this evening at 7:10 p.m. with its first trip to the Dallas Metroplex to face Allen.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 56-91-14 against Allen and 27-49-6 on the road against the Americans.

The Thunder are coming off of a win last Saturday night against Tulsa, 6-2. The Americans were knocked off at home last Saturday by Kansas City, 9-0.

With the victory, Wichita is tied for fourth in the Mountain Division with four points. Allen is looking for its first win of the year and sits in eighth place.

Allen has gotten off to a rough start to begin the season. The Americans are 0-3-0-0 and have been outscored 21-2 in their first three games.

The most intriguing storyline to begin the season-series between the two heated rivals is the move for former Thunder captain Brayden Watts, who now wears the red and white for Allen. He spent his first four years as a pro in the Air Capital before moving down south. Watts appeared in 226 career games in a Thunder uniform, collecting 197 points (60g, 137a).

Wichita has been a solid second period team in its first four outings. In the first two Saturday games this year, the Thunder have recorded seven goals, all of which are on the road. Wichita has scored nine of their 17 goals in the second period this year.

THUNDERBOLTS....Michal Stinil leads the league with 10 points and is tied for first with five goals...Stinil was named Player of the Week on Tuesday...Peter Bates and Michal Stinil are tied for third in plus/minus (+7)...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for sixth in rookie scoring with four points and tied for third in plus/minus for rookies (+5)...Wichita is fifth in goals for per game (4.25)...

ALLEN NOTES - Brayden Watts leads the Americans with two points...Allen has been outscored 21-2 in three games this season...The Americans are 1-for-9 on the power play this season and have given up three goals on 15 chances...

