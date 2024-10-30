Bison Falter in Iowa

October 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - The Bloomington Bison suffered a 1-0 regulation loss to the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday night at the Xtream Arena.

The first period saw no scoring but showcased the same intensity from the Saturday's matchup. In his first game this season, Bison forward Jackson Stewart dropped the gloves with Heartlander forward Nico Blachman. Five other penalties were assessed in the period that saw Iowa outshoot the Bison by a 13-9 margin.

The stalemate was broken late in the second period as Heartlanders forward Will Calverley buried his fourth of the season. The goal was assisted by Will Zmolek and Kyle Masters. The Heartlanders continued to pepper the net with 14 shots in the period. The Bison registered seven shots in the frame.

Down by a 1-0 score in the final period, the Bison put forth a valiant effort to the tie game with 15 shots on goal. Iowa netminder Dylan Ferguson denied those chances to remain flawless in net with 32 total saves and collect the win. The Heartlanders were held to just five shots in the period. Bison goaltender Mark Sinclair stopped 30 shots and suffered the loss. The Bison killed both penalties and went 0-3 on the power play.

The road trip continues Friday with a matchup against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 6:35 p.m.

The Bison host the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. at the Grossinger Motors Arena. Join us for Military Appreciation Night featuring specialty jerseys worn by the players and a live auction following the game. For more information on tickets visit bloomingtonhockey.com, ticketmaster.com or call (309) 965-HERD. To receive all the latest Bison news, sign up for the newsletter on the Bison webpage.

