Game Day - Game #4 Reading Royals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

October 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières will be looking to record their first win of the season when the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals visit Colisée Vidéotron. Keep in mind these are the same Royals that spoiled the home opening festivities by defeating the Lions 3-2 on October 18.

Players to watch on the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#92 Logan Nijhoff: The forward has been involved in all facets of the game since joining the Lions, displaying his two-way skills as a presence in the defensive zone while also being an offensive zone threat. He's still on the hunt for his first goal sporting the Lions' colours.

#86 Jakov Novak: The Lions' top scorer last year notched his one and only goal this season after just 16 seconds in the team's first game, and since then he's not been able to find the back of the net. He'll be wanting to rectify that situation in tonight's encounter.

#6 Jacob Paquette: The defence's leader was a physical presence during the Lions' first road trip of the season - to Glens Falls, New York - including dropping the gloves. He also has the same total number of points - one (1 assist) - in three games this season as he recorded during his 19 games with Trois-Rivières last season.

Players to watch on the Reading Royals:

#39 Connor McMenamin: The forward put the hurt on the Lions in their home opener, scoring the Royals' winning goal midway through the third period. He has scored a goal in each of his last three games.

#59 Tyler Gratton: The forward also left his mark during the Lions' home opener, scoring the Royals' tying goal. Since then, he has one goal and one assist in four games.

#17 Todd Skirving: If you thought the Royals captain was rather quiet during that Royals-Lions game on October 18, he's been anything but since: He has five points in the last three games, so he'll be, yet again, a player to watch.

The two teams are playing back-to-back games at Colisée Vidéotron, with Wednesday's game being followed up by a Friday night affair.

