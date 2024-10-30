Artem Guryev Reassigned to Thunder

October 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that Sharks have reassigned defenseman Artem Guryev from the Barracuda to the Thunder.

Additionally, forward Parker Saretsky has been waived.

Guryev, 21, is in his second season as a pro. The Moskva, Russia native saw action in nine games with the Thunder last fall before playing 31 games for the Barracuda. He finished with six points (2g, 4a) between the two teams.

The 6-foot-4 220-pound blueliner was selected in the fifth round (#135 overall) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Guryev played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for Peterborough and Flint. He had his career-highs with Flint in 2022-23, tallying 15 points (7g, 8a) in 38 games after being traded by Peterborough. Guryev finished with 30 points (8g, 22a) in 98-career OHL games.

Wichita continues its road trip tonight in Texas at 7:10 p.m. to face heated rival Allen.

