RECAP: Admirals Get First Win on Home Ice over Worcester

October 30, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - Following a successful weekend sweep in Maine, the Norfolk Admirals returned to the Norfolk Scope for the first of three scheduled contests against the Worcester Railers. The Admirals showcased impressive defensive skills, resulting in their third consecutive victory, defeating the Railers by a score of 3-1.

Goaltender Dante Giannuzzi made his second appearance for the Admirals and continued his exceptional performance in the net. He recorded 14 saves on 15 shots faced, thereby securing his second win of the season.

In the initial period, the Admirals demonstrated a notable advantage in their forechecking, seemingly outpacing the Railers. This period was characterized by rapid action and minimal stoppages, resulting in numerous opportunities for Norfolk to establish a lead.

The Admirals amassed a total of 14 shots on goal, compared to just five by the Railers. However, the efforts of Worcester goaltender Henrik Tikkanen proved to be the pivotal factor during the first 20 minutes, as the score remained 0-0 after the period.

During the second period, the Admirals continued to maintain their advantage as their relentless forechecking exerted pressure on the Railers. While the opening period saw no penalties, the second period saw an increase in physical play from both teams.

The game's first goal was scored with just over seven minutes remaining in the period, when the Admirals finally penetrated Tikkanen's defenses, taking a 1-0 lead. The goal, a power-play shot from Josh McDougall, marked his first of the season and reinvigorated the momentum within the Scope.

Although Norfolk generated additional significant opportunities in the latter stages of the period to expand their lead, the score remained 1-0 as the teams proceeded to the third period. The Admirals outshot Worcester 6-5 in the second period.

Worcester equalized the game at the midpoint of the third period with a goal from Riley Piercey, who successfully converted a rebound following an impressive initial save by Giannuzzi. Two minutes later, the Admirals reclaimed the lead when Denis Smirnov successfully executed a shot from the slot, aided by an excellent pass from Stepan Timofeyev, bringing the score to 2-1.

As the game progressed, Norfolk sustained its advantage through exceptional defensive play. Brandon Osmundson secured victory for the Admirals with an empty-net goal, extending the score to 3-1 and marking the team's third consecutive win.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - D. Smirnov (Game-winning goal, +1)

2. NOR - J. McDougall (1 goal)

3. WOR - H. Tikkanen (20 saves off of 22 shots)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals are back on the ice at the Scope on Friday night for the second installment of their series against the Railers. The puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

