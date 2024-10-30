Game Day Preview: Americans Host Wichita, 7:10 PM CST

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, host the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center. This is the first meeting of the season between long-time rivals. Wichita enters the season at 2-2-0, while the Americans are still in search of their first victory 0-3-0.

Last Time Out: The Americans were swept by the Kansas City Mavericks in a two-game weekend series. The Mavericks defeated the Americans 9-0 last Saturday night in front of a crowd just under 6,000 at CUTX Event Center (5,808). The Mavericks jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead, scoring 0.16 seconds into the opening frame. KC added five more goals in the second period, chasing Americans starter Dylan Wells, who stopped 23 of 29 Kansas City shots on net. Anson Thornton, in relief of Wells, faced 22 shots in 32 minutes of work stopping 19 Kansas City attempts.

Power Play Blanked: The Americans were blanked on the power play for a second straight game going 0-for-2 with the man advantage last game. Kansas City had seven power play attempts, cashing in twice. The Americans Power Play is just 1-for-9 on the season at 11.1 % overall. They rank 22nd in the ECHL. Kyle Crnkovic has the lone Allen Power Play goal this season.

Offensive Struggles : The Allen Americans offense continues to struggle this season scoring just two goals in three games while surrendering 21. The Americans have been held off the score sheet in eight of the nine periods played this season and are yet to score a goal on home ice.

Injured: Americans forward Robbie Baillargeon is on the 14-day IR. He's been battling muscle spasms that kept him out of the lineup the first three games this season. Baillargeon was signed as a free agent this summer after playing in Europe since the 2018-2019 season. He played the last couple years in France.

Harrison Blaisdell set to make his Americans debut: The Americans acquired forward Harrison Blaisdell from the Fort Wayne Komets last weekend. He is set to make his Americans debut Wednesday night against the Wichita Thunder. Blaisdell was born in Sheffield, England. He finished up his collegiate hockey career last season at the University of New Hampshire, where he had 14 points in 32 games (11 goals and 3 assists).

Americans set to hit the road following tonight : The Americans wrap up a three-game homestand tonight against the Wichita Thunder. The Americans are 0-2 so far this season on home ice. Following the game, the team will head to Salt Lake City for a two-game weekend set against the Utah Grizzlies. Utah is 2-1-0 so far with all three games played on the road.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 0-2-0

Away: 0-1-0

Overall: 0-3-0

Last 10: 0-3-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (1) Kyle Crnkovic and Artyom Kulakov

Assists: (2) Brayden Watts

Points: (2) Brayden Watts

+/-: (0) Riley Ginnell

PIM's: (7) Mike Van Unen and Will Gavin

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 1-1-0

Away: 1-1-0

Overall: 2-2-0

Last 10: 2-2-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (5) Michal Stinil

Assists: (5) Michal Stinil

Points: (10) Michal Stinil

+/-: (+72) Peter Bates

PIM's (15) Dillon Boucher

