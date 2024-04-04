Grizzlies Fall 5-1 in Series Opener

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got a goal from Alex Beaucage 56 second into the contest, but the Kansas City Mavericks responded with 5 unanswered goals as they won 5-1 on a Wednesday night at Maverik Center. With the victory the Mavericks broke a league record for road wins in a single season with 27.

Beaucage got the Grizzlies on the board as he scored from the right wing on a diagonal pass from Cole Gallant as Utah took a 1-0 lead 56 seconds in. It's the first time at home Utah has lost in regulation when scoring first all season as they are now 17-1-1. KC tied it up on a power play goal as Cade Borchardt got his 23rd of the season 16:11 in. The score was tied 1-1 after 1 frame with both teams taking 9 shots.

The Mavericks took a 2-1 lead as Jacob Hayhurst scored unassisted 10:47 into the second period. KC extended their lead as Patrick Curry scored his 36th of the campaign 19:55 into the frame. The Mavericks led 3-1 after 2 periods.

Jacob Brahaney scored his first professional goal 6:06 into the third period to extend the KC lead. Mavericks forward Nolan Walker added an empty netter 16:59 in to complete the scoring.

Mavericks goaltender Cale Morris saved 25 of 26 as his record goes to 18-7-2 on the season. Utah's Will Cranley stopped 30 of 34 in the loss. KC was 1 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 1.

The series continues on Friday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

MOST ROAD WINS, ONE SEASON

27 - Kansas City Mavericks, 2023-24

26 - Idaho Steelheads, 2022-23

- Toledo Walleye, 2022-23

- Florida Everblades, 2017-18

- Cincinnati Cyclones, 2007-08

- Texas Wildcatters, 2007-08

- Louisiana IceGators, 2001-02

25 - eight times, most recent:

South Carolina Stingrays, 2019-20 (season was not completed due to COVID-19 pandemic)

3 stars

1. Jacob Hayhurst (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 6 shots.

2. Cade Borchardt (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 4 shots.

3. Jacob Brahaney (KC) - First pro goal, +2, 3 shots.

