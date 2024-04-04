Orlando Comes Back To Take Game One Against Greenville

April 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Tanner Eberle and Nick Prkusic versus Orlando Solar Bears' Alex Frye and Marc-Andre Gaudet

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Tanner Eberle and Nick Prkusic versus Orlando Solar Bears' Alex Frye and Marc-Andre Gaudet(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nick Prkusic's first period goal wasn't enough to stave off the Orlando Solar Bears, who came back with three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by a 3-1 score on Thursday night. The game started a crucial "three-in-three" series, the final matchups head-to-head between both clubs this season.

Nick Prkusic provided the only goal of the first 20 minutes to give the Swamp Rabbits a lead heading into the first intermission. With 9:40 left in the first period, JD Greenway jumped off the blue line and towards the left faceoff circle, recognizing the chaos in front of the net. Greenway found Prkusic in the high slot, and his recipient rifled a one-time past Orlando goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to give the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead (Greenway and Carter Souch assisted). The Solar Bears thought they had the game tied up moments later, but Jaydon Dureau's tying strike was waved off for goaltender interference, keeping the game at 1-0 for Greenville heading into the second period.

After both teams were kept off the scoresheet in the second, Orlando took control in the final frame. Aaron Luchuk tied the game at 1:42 of the third period on the power play, rifling a shot over the shoulder of Swamp Rabbits net-minder Jacob Ingham from the right faceoff circle to make it 1-1 (Ben Carroll and Brayden Low assisted). In the final five minutes, Orlando's Spencer Kersten broke the deadlock with his first professional goal, the eventual game-winning marker. With 4:48 left in the game, Kersten took a pass from Avery Winslow during a Swamp Rabbits line change, and fired a shot from the slot area off the post and past Ingham to give Orlando a 2-1 lead. The Swamp Rabbits pulled Ingham for the extra skater in the final minutes, desperately trying to tie the game, but Marc-Andre Gaudet hit the empty Greenville net from behind his own goal line with 10 seconds left, sealing a 3-1 Orlando win.

Jacob Ingham stopped 20 of 22 shots in the defeat, his first regulation loss since a 1-0 defeat at Jacksonville on March 17th (16-8-3-1).

The Swamp Rabbits continue their "three-in-three" with the Solar Bears tomorrow, Friday, April 5th, and Saturday, April 6th. Puck drop for both games at the Kia Center is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.