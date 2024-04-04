Steelheads Add Defenseman Joe Gatenby

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed defenseman Joe Gatenby to an ECHL contract.

Gatenby, 26, comes to the Steelheads from the Newfoundland Growlers after the ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League's Board of Governors has voted to terminate the Membership of Newfoundland for failure to fulfill its obligations under the ECHL Bylaws. The 6-foot, 192lb right-handed shooting defender has appeared in 62 ECHL games this season tallying 19 points (6G, 13A) playing with Newfoundland (30GP, 6-5-11), Allen (23GP, 0-6-6), and Fort Wayne (9GP, 0-2-2). Last season he finished second in scoring amongst Greenville Swamp Rabbits defensemen with 26 points (7G, 19A) in 67 games.

In parts of three ECHL seasons Gatenby has accumulated 50 points (14G, 36A) in 135 career games. The Kelowna, BC native played parts of five seasons in the WHL from 2014-18 skating in 317 career games collecting 141 points (25G, 116A). He played three seasons with the Kamloops Blazers serving as an alternate captain each year helping lead them to a WHL Championship in 2015.

He played three seasons at the University of New Brunswick (USports) from 2018-22 with fellow Steelhead Mark Rassell. In his college career he totaled 41 points (8G, 33A) in 83 games. He helped lead UNB to three conference championships and one national title. In 2021-22 was awarded the Most Sportsmanlike Player (Don Wells Trophy).

