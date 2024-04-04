ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
April 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced that Idaho's Wade Murphy has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #927, Rapid City at Idaho, on April 3.
Murphy is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline for unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 19:40 of the first period.
Murphy will miss Idaho's games vs. Rapid City (April 5 and April 6) and vs. Utah (April 12 and April 13).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
