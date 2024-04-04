NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Fort Wayne Komets

Road Game in Wheeling Postponed

April 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release


Due to high flood waters around WesBanco Arena, the game scheduled on Friday, April 5th, Komets vs. Nailers, has been re-scheduled to Wednesday, April 10th at 7:10pm in Wheeling.
