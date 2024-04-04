Mark Rassell Returns to Steelheads from Texas Stars
April 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Mark Rassell has been released from his PTO with the AHL's Texas Stars and has rejoined the Steelheads.
Rassell, 26, leads the Steelheads with 29 goals while posting 14 assists in 39 games. His 29 goals are tied for seventh in the ECHL while his eight game winners are tied for first. The Calgary, AB native signed his second AHL PTO, first with Texas, on Feb. 18 and scored four goals in 13 games with Texas. The 6-foot-1, 185lb forward had signed a PTO with the Calgary Wranglers on Jan. 4 appearing in eight games tallying three points (2G, 1A) before being released on Jan. 29. In his eight games with Idaho before heading to Texas he scored seven goals and added an assist in eight games.
In parts of three ECHL seasons Rassell has accumulated 95 points (51G, 44A) in 109 career games while skating in 22 AHL games collecting seven points (6G, 1A).
He has scored nine goals in nine games against Rapid City this year as the Steelheads take on the Rush tomorrow and Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.
