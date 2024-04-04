Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Reassigned to Hershey, Stingrays Sign Reid Cooper
April 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Garin Bjorklund has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey. He will be available for Hershey's weekend series against the Iowa Wild.
Bjorklund, 21, is 14-11-1 this season with a 3.33 goals against average and an .882 save percentage. He has won seven of his last eleven starts. Bjorklund is in his second season of professional hockey and is on an NHL contract with the Capitals.
Before turning pro, Bjorklund skated with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers, playing 96 career games. He had a 40-48-4 record, a 3.50 goals-against average, and a .892 save percentage.
The Stingrays have also added goaltender Reid Cooper back to their roster. 2023-24 is Reid Cooper's first season of professional hockey, and he has a 3-1 record with the Stingrays. He has a 3.02 goals against average and an .865 save percentage.
The Stingrays are back in action tonight at 7:00 pm for a matchup against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Enmarket Arena.
