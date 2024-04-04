A Painful Loss to the Mariners

April 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) suffered a 2nd straight setback against the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins), this time by a score of 5 to 2.

As has been the case in recent games, the Lions didn't get off to the hoped-for start, allowing a goal after less than 2 minutes of play. The home side then took a while to get going offensively, but the defense held firm until Tyler Hylland scored his first goal in a Lions uniform to tie the game.

Both teams relied on defense for much of the 2nd period. However, the visitors managed to beat goalkeeper Strauss Mann twice in two minutes to take a two-goal lead.

The Mariners extended their lead in the 3rd period, and the Lions finally responded with Tyler Hylland's 2nd goal of the game, but it was too little too late.

The Lions will now enjoy a break of over a week before being back in action, as they host the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders) on Friday, April 12, at 7pm and the following Saturday and Sunday at 3pm.

3 stars:

1st star: Brad Arvanitis, Maine Mariners

2nd star: Tyler Hylland, Trois-Rivières Lions

3rd star: Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners

