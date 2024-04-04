Admirals Gain a Point in OT Loss against Reading

April 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - After a stellar weekend with a series sweep against Atlanta, the Norfolk Admirals returned to Norfolk Scope for their last three games of the regular season with a series with the Reading Royals on Wednesday. Norfolk maintained a 1-0 lead until late in the game when the Royals equalized and eventually won in overtime 2-1.

Yaniv Perets made the start in between the pipes and finished the night with 21 saves off of 23 shots in the Admirals loss.

During the first 20 minutes of play, neither team was able to score despite Norfolk having multiple opportunities to take the lead. The Royals initiated a few shots on Perets following the opening faceoff before the Admirals established their forecheck with a barrage of shots. Halfway through the period, a delay of game penalty was enforced on Reading; however, Norfolk failed to capitalize on the man advantage.

Despite several key opportunities that could have given the Admirals an early lead, Royals goaltender, Parker Gahagen, emerged as the highlight of the period, fending off multiple big chances. The Admirals outshot the Royals 14-8 in the opening period, but the score remained deadlocked at zero.

The game's first goal was scored by Stepan Timofeyev just 93 seconds into the second period. Brady Fleurent provided the puck to Timofeyev, who tapped in from the front to make it 1-0. It was Timofeyev's 19th goal of the season. Penalties became more frequent after the goal, and both sides had to defend against the man advantage. Norfolk failed to convert on their four separate power plays and was 0/4 to that point.

Following the second period, during which Norfolk outshot Reading 13-7, the Admirals maintained their one-goal lead.

The final 20 minutes had a different feel as the Royals began to shift the tide their way and tied the game late. Norfolk had the better forecheck in the opening minutes of the period, but for the last 15 or so minutes, it was Reading who were the aggressors. With about five minutes left in the game, it was 1-0 with the Admirals on the power play before Darren Brady tied the game with a shot that beat Perets through the five-hole.

60 minutes of action was not enough as both teams were set for extra hockey. In the OT period, Norfolk had a chance to win the game, but Gahagen remained stellar for the Royals. 94 seconds into overtime, Brady scored once again for his second goal of the night to lift Reading past Norfolk 2-1.

Following their defeat, Norfolk's record dropped to 39-2-6-1. They are currently in second place in the ECHL North Division with 84 points, trailing behind the Adirondack Thunder.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. REA - D. Brady (2 goals, Game-winning goal, +1)

2. REA - P. Gahagen (32 saves off of 33 shots)

3. NOR - S. Timofeyev (1 goal)

