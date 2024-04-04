ECHL Transactions - April 4
April 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 4, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Johnny Walker, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Savannah:
Pito Walton, D from Florida
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Alex Young, F activated from reserve
Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Johnny Walker, F activated from Injured Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve
Delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Joe Gatenby, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mark Rassell, F returned from loan to Texas
Add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve
Delete Joe Gatenby, D placed on reserve
Delete Mark Rassell, F placed on reserve
Delete Reece Harsch, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)
Jacksonville:
Delete Sean Leonard, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Savannah:
Add Nick Granowicz, F signed contract, added to active roster [4/3]
South Carolina:
Add Reid Cooper, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jonny Evans, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jacob Hudson, F placed on reserve
Delete Ivan Lodnia, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Delete Garin Bjorklund, G recalled to Hershey by Washington
Toledo:
Delete Nick Niedert, G released as EBUG
