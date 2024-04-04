ECHL Transactions - April 4

April 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 4, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Johnny Walker, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Savannah:

Pito Walton, D from Florida

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Alex Young, F activated from reserve

Delete Bray Crowder, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Johnny Walker, F activated from Injured Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve

Delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Joe Gatenby, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mark Rassell, F returned from loan to Texas

Add Romain Rodzinski, D activated from reserve

Delete Joe Gatenby, D placed on reserve

Delete Mark Rassell, F placed on reserve

Delete Reece Harsch, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)

Jacksonville:

Delete Sean Leonard, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Savannah:

Add Nick Granowicz, F signed contract, added to active roster [4/3]

South Carolina:

Add Reid Cooper, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jonny Evans, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jacob Hudson, F placed on reserve

Delete Ivan Lodnia, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Delete Garin Bjorklund, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Toledo:

Delete Nick Niedert, G released as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.